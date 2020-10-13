Where else can I find great cycling deals this Amazon Prime Day?

It's Amazon Prime Day. Well, it's actually day one of Amazon Prime two-days, and if you wanted to check out what genuinely decent cycling-related products we've found, we've put together a full roundup of Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, as well as a roundup of the best Garmin deals.

However, the cycling industry and Amazon have never quite seen eye to eye. Amazon made its money selling books, it branched out into tech, and nowadays it sells pretty much everything from A to Z (hence the arrow in the logo). You can get laptops, groceries, car parts and gym equipment, but strangely, good cycling products are a bit of a rarity.

Sure, you'll get the full suite of Garmin computers and plenty of Oakley sunglasses, but when it comes to cycling, you may just be better off shopping with retailers that know that a fork isn't just something you eat your dinner with.

Therefore, given cycling, as an industry, is never immune to a bit of a discount, we've got you covered. We've already put together a roundup of the best cycling deals available - some of which are actually from Amazon - but below, we're going to run down a selection of cycling retailers that are currently holding a sale.

So whether you're a long-time cyclist who's looking to deck out the garage with tools, or a new-to-the-sport commuter who is just looking for a helmet to keep you safe on the roads, the range of various cycling sales below will present an opportunity to save money in the process.

Jenson USA is clearing out a host of 2020 gear to make way for 2021, so now is a great time to pick up some new kit for next season.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their current sale includes everything from shoes to helmets, downhill mountain bikes to time trial bikes and everything in between.

BackCountry is partnered with Competitive Cyclist but has a wider offering outside of cycling. Many of the cycling deals are replicated, but if you're shopping for other things too, you can get huge discounts on brands such as Patagonio, Vans and so on.

Ebay, as our 'eBay finds' series has shown, is a treasure trove of cycling tech and memorabilia. As of right now, you can get 15% off a selection of new brands.

ProBikeKit often runs flash sales, but more permanently, there are deals on twin packs of road tyres which are always competitive. There are also deals on Santini clothing, Lezyne lights, wheelsets and more. zzzzz

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. The current sale includes up to 70% off clothing as well as discounts on bikes.

Rapha is currently running its Archive Sale, in which, you can get half price on replica EF Pro Cycling kit.

Science In Sport is currently offering 30% off bundles, meaning even better value for money.

Proviz is a manufacturer of super high vis clothing, perfect for the winter commute.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its collection of Rudy Project cycling kit is of particular interest right now.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sales, including Giro shoes, Troy Lee gloves, and Bell helmets with huge discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has huge discounts on recovery products such as Normatec and Theragun.

Moosejaw isn't limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands. We're particularly interested in its range of discounted gravel bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. They don't sell bikes, but their current sale has up to 70% off.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, and we certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but like Amazon, Walmart has a huge range of electronics which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Cycling deals roundups

Best Amazon Prime Day deals