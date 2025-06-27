Our exclusive NordVPN deal guarantees you won't miss a moment of the Tour de France wherever you are – get 4 Months Free, a $50 Amazon Gift Card and 76% off
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a simple piece of software that allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. So wherever you are, you can access your streaming services, allowing you to enjoy your favourite shows, and of course, all the month-long Tour de France action from anywhere.
How to watch the Tour de France in the US or UK
For UK viewers, this year is the last one in which ITV will be broadcasting the Tour de France for free. TV viewers will find each and every stage live on ITV4, with a simulcast on the ITVX free streaming platform.
Alternatively, you can watch the Tour de France on TNT Sports and Discovery+, who will have the exclusive rights from 2026. You can get TNT Sports on your box through a dedicated pay-TV package, while Discovery+ is the streaming platform, with subscriptions costing £30.99 per month.
Peacock has the exclusive TV rights to the Tour de France and many other major races in the US in 2025, including the La Vuelta a España, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de France Femmes, and much more, so with a Peacock subscription you'll be all set for a full season of WorldTour racing, and much more.
Streaming service Peacock doesn't have any big streaming deals currently, but they are offering 12 months for the price of 10 at the moment. Peacock will occasionally drop 12-month subscription offers, so it's worth checking in regularly. These normally coincide with big online shopping events, and with Amazon Prime Day coming up soon – which is the first ever 4-day event running from 8-11 July, we'd potentially expect a Peacock TV deal to appear too.
For more in-depth detail check out our how to watch the Tour de France 2025 guide, with a full list and breakdown of all TV, streaming services, and official broadcasters.
Get 12 months for the price of 10 and stream the men's and women's Tours de France Live in 2025, plus over 80,000 hours of TV, movies and a ton of other sports, including NBC Sports, Golf, Rugby and Premier League football.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
