The Wahoo Kickr smart trainer has £270 off – making this feature-loaded turbo trainer one of the best-value models around

The Wahoo Kickr just missed out as our best overall trainer, but with 25% off, making it way cheaper than its market rival, it might just now be the best smart trainer you're money can buy

The Wahoo Kickr V6 side on details
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Wahoo KIckr V6 is undoubtedly one of the most impressive indoor smart trainers on the market. It carries the title of the best smart trainer for racing, and just narrowly missed out on the best overall to the Elite Justo 2 in our best smart trainers buyer's guide.

The Kickr V6 still claimed a 5 out of 5-star review from Cycling News' Associate Editor, Josh Croxton. Josh was torn between these two excellent smart trainer models during his testing when it came to awarding the best in guide title. The Elite Justo, with its slightly better max power and max simulated grade, meant it narrowly got the nod.

Save 25% The Wahoo Kickr V6 has hit the lowest price we've seen this year, and at this price, there isn't much say other than if you're in the market for one of the best smart trainers, then this is an excellent purchase. It performs incredibly well with +/- 1% power accuracy, excellent ride feel, and comprehensive connectivity meaning it's a superb way to enjoy indoor training. It can connect to Wahoo's stable of peripherals, such as the Wahoo Kickr Climb and the Kickr Headwind.

Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

