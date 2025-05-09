The Wahoo Kickr smart trainer has £270 off – making this feature-loaded turbo trainer one of the best-value models around

The Wahoo KIckr V6 is undoubtedly one of the most impressive indoor smart trainers on the market. It carries the title of the best smart trainer for racing, and just narrowly missed out on the best overall to the Elite Justo 2 in our best smart trainers buyer's guide.

The Kickr V6 still claimed a 5 out of 5-star review from Cycling News' Associate Editor, Josh Croxton. Josh was torn between these two excellent smart trainer models during his testing when it came to awarding the best in guide title. The Elite Justo, with its slightly better max power and max simulated grade, meant it narrowly got the nod.

However, right now at Tredz, you can pick up the Wahoo KIckr V6 for just £829.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The £270 off the RRP of £1,099.99 also means it's now significantly cheaper than its Elite Justo rival, priced at £1,099.99, also at Tredz.

Wahoo Kickr: £1,099.99 £829.99 at Tredz

Save 25% The Wahoo Kickr V6 has hit the lowest price we've seen this year, and at this price, there isn't much say other than if you're in the market for one of the best smart trainers, then this is an excellent purchase. It performs incredibly well with +/- 1% power accuracy, excellent ride feel, and comprehensive connectivity meaning it's a superb way to enjoy indoor training. It can connect to Wahoo's stable of peripherals, such as the Wahoo Kickr Climb and the Kickr Headwind. Price watch: Wahoo £899.99 | Amazon £999.99

Wahoo is renowned for producing highly rated indoor cycling products and the Kickr has been a market leader for many years. Its sibling, the Wahoo Kickr Core, is also our best budget trainer and is another top-rated turbo from the Atlanta-based fitness giants.

If you're a Zwift Racing fanatic, then the Kickr V6 has an all-new Race Mode which uses WiFi capability to broadcast power up to 10x faster, giving racers a competitive advantage at critical race moments.

Elsewhere, the Kickr's top-level specs include 2200-watt resistance, 20% gradient, +/- 1% accuracy and five-degree left-right movement courtesy of the Axis feet. It comes with the choice of an 11-spd or 12-spd cassette or (for an extra £40) a pre-installed Zwift Cog.

This Wahoo Kickr deal is UK only