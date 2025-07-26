Watch Tour de France stage 20 online: All the broadcasters and streams for the penultimate day

US champion Quinn Simmons is expected to be among the attackers today

The high mountain action may have ended but it'll be well worth tuning in, with a route that could see breakaway fireworks from start to finish. The penultimate stage of the Tour de France, when not in the mountains, often goes the way of the break hunters, with such depleted resources among the sprinters' teams, and desperation among the teams yet to get anything out of the race.

This stage is tilted even further away from the fast finishers, with a constantly undulating parcours that kicks off with the early climb of the Col de la Croix de la Serra. It should be a frenetic start as the battle for the breakaway fires from the gun, and it might not settle down much after that.

Tadej Pogaćar wears the yellow jersey and is expected to come through without trouble to ride into Paris in yellow on Sunday.

Fans in the UK can watch stage 20 of the Tour de France for free on ITV4 and its streaming platform ITVX, although coverage only starts at 13:00 BST, nearly two hours after the start of the stage. For full coverage, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) are live with stage 20 of the Tour de France from 10:45 BST.

In the US, stage 20 of the Tour de France is airing exclusively on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock, with coverage starting at 06:00 ET.

Over in Canada, cycling streamer Flobikes has the Tour de France rights, with its coverage of stage206 starting at 06:00 ET.

In Australia, the Tour de France is with SBS, with stage 20 going out on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform from 19:55 AEST.

Yes, stage 20 of the Tour de France is being broadcast for free in numerous countries, including the UK, where ITV has the rights for the final time, and Australia, where SBS On Demand has free streaming.

You can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that disguises your location so you can unblock any geo-restrictions and watch the content you subscribe to even while abroad.

When to watch: Tour de France stage 20 schedule and timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key point Local time (CET) UK time (BST) US time (ET) Australia time (AEST) Start of stage 20 12:15 11:15 06:15 20:15 Finish of stage 20 (earliest predicted) 16:12 15:12 10:12 00:12 (Sunday)