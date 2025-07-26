Watch Tour de France stage 20 online: All the broadcasters and streams for the penultimate day

By published

After the Alps comes an undulating route that should see breakaway action

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE - JULY 20: (L-R) Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Quinn Simmons of The United States and Team Lidl - Trek compete in the breakaway during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 15 a 169.3km stage from Muret to Carcassonne / #UCIWT / on July 20, 2025 in Carcassonne, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
US champion Quinn Simmons is expected to be among the attackers today (Image credit: Getty Images)
You can follow all the action on Tour de France stage 20 LIVE throughout the day in our live report, but for a live broadcast, there are also plenty of options.

The high mountain action may have ended but it'll be well worth tuning in, with a route that could see breakaway fireworks from start to finish. The penultimate stage of the Tour de France, when not in the mountains, often goes the way of the break hunters, with such depleted resources among the sprinters' teams, and desperation among the teams yet to get anything out of the race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Key point

Local time (CET)

UK time (BST)

US time (ET)

Australia time (AEST)

Start of stage 20

12:15

11:15

06:15

20:15

Finish of stage 20 (earliest predicted)

16:12

15:12

10:12

00:12 (Sunday)

Disclaimer

