‘We're still on track to finish on the podium' - Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari fight back to target new goals in third week of the Giro d'Italia

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Now healthy, the Australian and Italian create a strong Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe duo for mountain stages

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe Australian rider Jai Hindley walks past the trophy on stage before the 15th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Voghera and Milan, Italy, on May 24, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) at the start of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last Friday, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Giro d'Italia GC ambitions seemed over due to lingering illness, but after a sudden recovery and strong showing on the mountain stage to Pila, Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari could relax on the rest day and prepare for the final week in the mountains with optimism.

"We're still on track to finish on the podium and we can be there in Rome," Pellizzari said.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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