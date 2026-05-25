'It's tough riding GC and trying to stay switched on' - Thymen Arensman opens up about pressure and performance ahead of the final week at the Giro d'Italia

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'It's been really tough racing and every day we are on the pedals ... it gets into the legs, the body and the mind' says Netcompany Ineos rider about his hunt for a Grand Tour podium

INEOS Grenadiers Dutch rider Thymen Arensman crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Aosta and Pila (Gressan), Italy
Arensman sits 4th on GC heading into the Giro's final week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thymen Arensman is not a stranger to the pressures of Grand Tour competition, having finished 12th at the Tour de France, and in the top-10 at the Vuelta a España and two previous editions of the Giro d'Italia.

In a virtual press conference with select members of the media including Cyclingnews on the Giro's rest day outside of Milan on Monday, the Netcompany-Ineos leader explained that while he is pleased with his performance so far, he's starting to feel the strain of the first two weeks of racing, adding that the pressures that go along with being a team leader are catching up with him, making it difficult to stay 'switched on'.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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