‘This year has been a tough one mentally’ - Jay Vine making a cautious comeback following Giro d’Italia abandon

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Australian making good progress in recovery from concussion and elbow fracture suffered in stage 2 crash

UAE Team Emirates - XRG Pro Cycling team members Adam Yates, Igor Arrieta, Mikkel Bjerg, Jan Christen, Jhonatan Narvaez, Marc Soler, Antonio Morgado, and Jay Vine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a promising beginning, the 2026 season hasn’t gone to plan for Jay Vine, who is now steadily plotting his return to full fitness after being involved in a mass crash on the second stage of the Giro d’Italia in Bulgaria.

The season began for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider with victories in both the Australian time trial championship and the Tour Down Under, although the latter was almost derailed by a freak collision with a kangaroo.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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