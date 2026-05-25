Expulsion and fine for sprinter Enrico Zanoncello after headbutt in Giro d’Italia stage 15 finale

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Jayco-AlUla’s Bob Donaldson “good” after crashing as pair come together in Milan sprint

Enrico Zanoncello of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber prior to the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza
Zanoncello was riding his third Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bardian-CSF-7 Saber rider Enrico Zanoncello has been kicked out of the 2026 Giro d’Italia after headbutting rival sprinter Bob Donaldson (Jayco-AlUla) in the closing metres of stage 15.

The pair were shoulder-to-shoulder heading into the finale, with the sprinters foiled by a breakaway quartet a few seconds up the road. 24-year-old Donaldson came down in the incident as Uno-X Mobility’s Frederik Dversnes took a surprise victory in Milan.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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