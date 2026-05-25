'The Giro is not over' - Jonas Vingegaard cautious but in control as he looks to secure Giro d'Italia maglia rosa in Rome

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Visma-Lease a Bike leader embracing racing in pink as Giro hits crucial final week

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey reacts after the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch on stage 15 in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard enjoyed the third and final rest day of the Giro d'Italia as race leader, patron and undeniable favourite to dominate the final week of racing and then triumph in Rome next Sunday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider seemed to relish his first day in the maglia rosa during the stage to Milan and quickly showed his authority and influence on the race by pushing the UCI commissaire and organisers RCS Sport to neutralise the final city centre lap and take the GC times with 16km to race.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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