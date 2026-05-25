'I think the riders went too far'- Giro d'Italia organisers hit back at Jonas Vingegaard's pressure to neutralise GC times on rough roads of Milan

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Rider unity forces UCI commissaire and RCS Sport to quickly accept a compromise  

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 24: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 15 a 157km stage from Voghera to Milan / #UCIWT / on May 24, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) racing on Milan streets (Image credit: Getty Images)

The scowls and air of surrender on the faces of the Giro d'Italia management said it all as they left Sunday's post-stage de-brief.

The Milan stage and city-centre circuit finish was supposed to end with a high-speed sprint and so rebuild the Giro d'Italia's relationship with the local authorities after a five-year stand-off.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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