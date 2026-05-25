'I just go from year to year' - Jonas Vingegaard not thinking of retirement and ends speculation of a move to Netcompany-Ineos

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Dane commits to racing for Visma-Lease a Bike for the final years of his career

onas Vingegaard of Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 15th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 in Milan, Italy, on May 24, 2026.
Vingegaard quashed transfer rumours on the Giro d'Italia's final rest day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard is on track to complete a prestigious and career-defining Grand Tour trilogy, but he has no plans to end his career on a high if he wins the Giro d'Italia. He has said that he is committed to staying with Visma-Lease a Bike, ignoring any temptations to move to Netcompany-Ineos or any other team.

The Dane will turn 30 in December and has raced at WorldTour level with Visma-Lease a Bike for eight years. His traumatic crash at the 2024 Itzulia Basque Country race made him reflect on the dangers of the sport. He cares deeply about his family and so does not intend to race for many more years.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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