Sun, coffee, pastries and gelato: How the peloton spent the Giro d'Italia's third rest day

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Pinarello-Q36.5 became Team Gelato for one day

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team became Team Gelato for one day
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team became Team Gelato for one day (Image credit: Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

With two gruelling weeks of racing in the legs and a daunting third week looming on the horizon at the Giro d'Italia, the peloton made the most of its final rest day by soaking up some much-needed recovery time before the mountains come calling.

With a heat wave hitting Italy, and temperatures surging to 30° C, it was time for sunscreen, cold drinks, gelatos and sweets for many of the riders going on a training ride.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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