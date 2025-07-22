Watch Tour de France stage 16 online: All the broadcasters and streams for the Mont Ventoux showdown

The third week begins with an ascent of one of the Tour's legendary mountains

The iconic weather station and observatory at the summit of Mont Ventoux, pictured at the 2021 Tour de France
(Image credit: ASO)
You can follow all the action on Tour de France stage 16 LIVE throughout the day in our live report, but for a live broadcast, there are also plenty of options.

It's crunch time at the Tour de France, with the decisive third and final week to open with a bang today, July 22, with a mountain-top finish on Mont Ventoux – not one to be missed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Key point

Local time (CET)

UK time (BST)

US time (ET)

Australia time (AEST)

Start of stage 16

12:40

11:40

06:40

20:40

Start of Mont Ventoux climb

15:55

14:55

09:55

23:55

Finish of stage 16 (earliest predicted)

16:44

15:44

10:44

00:44 (Weds)

