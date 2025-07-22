Watch Tour de France stage 16 online: All the broadcasters and streams for the Mont Ventoux showdown

You can follow all the action on Tour de France stage 16 LIVE throughout the day in our live report, but for a live broadcast, there are also plenty of options.

It's crunch time at the Tour de France, with the decisive third and final week to open with a bang today, July 22, with a mountain-top finish on Mont Ventoux – not one to be missed.

Despite being situated outside France's two main mountain ranges, the Alps and the Pyrenees, Mont Ventoux – aka the 'Giant of Provence' – has a fearsome reputation and its fair share of tales from the Tour's rich history.

It has seen tragedy – Tom Simpson died on the upper slopes in 1967 – it has seen rivalry – Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani had a famous tussle in 2000 – and it has seen chaos – Chris Froome ran up on foot at the 2016 Tour.

The 2025 Tour's main characters, Tadej Pogaćar and Jonas Vingegaard, have their own history with Ventoux, Jonas Vingegaard dropping Tadej Pogačar in 2021 in an early flash of the threat that would send the yellow jersey the way of the Dane in the two subsequent editions.

Pogačar is firmly in control of this Tour, with Vingegaard over four minutes back. Does the dominance continue in this final week? Or does a famous fightback start here on the slopes of Mont Ventoux?

Read on for all the details on how to watch Tour de France stage 16 online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch stage 16 of the Tour de France

Fans in the UK can watch stage 16 of the Tour de France for free on ITV4 and its streaming platform ITVX, with coverage starting at 14:00 BST. Alternatively, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) have full coverage from 11:00 BST.

In the US, stage 16 of the Tour de France is airing exclusively on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock, with coverage starting at 06:00 ET.

Over in Canada, cycling streamer Flobikes has the Tour de France rights, with its coverage of stage 16 starting at 06:00 ET.

In Australia, the Tour de France is with SBS, with stage 16 going out on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform from 20:00 AEST.

Can I watch stage 16 of the Tour de France for free?

Yes, stage 16 of the Tour de France is being broadcast for free in numerous countries, including the UK, where ITV has the rights for the final time, and Australia, where SBS On Demand has free streaming.

For more information and a full list of free-to-air broadcasters, we have a dedicated guide for that....

► Here's where you can watch the Tour de France for free

Watch from anywhere

You can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that disguises your location so you can unblock any geo-restrictions and watch the content you subscribe to even while abroad.

Exclusive offer: NordVPN mega-deal 70% off | Extra 4 months FREE | Amazon voucher Just in time for the Tour de France, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal for Cyclingnews readers, you'll not only save over 70% on a two-year plan but also get an extra four months added on for free, plus up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.

When to watch: Tour de France stage 16 schedule and timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key point Local time (CET) UK time (BST) US time (ET) Australia time (AEST) Start of stage 16 12:40 11:40 06:40 20:40 Start of Mont Ventoux climb 15:55 14:55 09:55 23:55 Finish of stage 16 (earliest predicted) 16:44 15:44 10:44 00:44 (Weds)