'I wouldn't recommend breaking your femur' – No Giro d'Italia Women for Sarah Gigante after all, with long-awaited return from latest injury setback delayed

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Belgian team say Australian climbing star 'still requires time and rehabilitation before a return to competition is possible'

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal - Blue Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Gigante won two stages, the mountains classification, and finished third overall at last year's Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Gigante won't be part of AG Insurance Soudal's Giro d'Italia Women team after all, as the long wait for her latest return to racing from a fractured femur suffered last August continues, her team confirmed on Thursday.

A double stage winner and GC podium finisher in last year's race, Gigante was supposed to make her comeback at La Vuelta Femenina earlier this month before racing at the Giro, but both appearances were cancelled with more recovery time required.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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