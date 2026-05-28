'I am not thinking about Rome yet' – Jhonatan Narváez reclaims ciclamino jersey but 'great opportunity' for fourth stage win at Giro d'Italia slips away

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG were in prime position on stage 17 with three in the break but Arrieta was top finisher from squad with sixth as Narváez came ninth

ANDALO , ITALY - MAY 27: Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the chase group during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 17 a 202km stage from Cassano d&#039;Adda to Andalo 1012m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2026 in Andalo Valtellino, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at the front on the group on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think I spent too much" said Jhonatan Narváez after stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia to Andalo, after what looked like a prime opportunity for the UAE Team Emirates rider to clinch a fourth victory at the 2026 edition of the race slipped away.

The rider and his team had been ideally placed in the large break, with three riders in the move, as Jan Christen and also stage 5 winner Igor Arrieta joined Narváez out the front of the race. Only Movistar was better placed when it came to strength in numbers.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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