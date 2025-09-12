How to watch GP Québec & Montréal 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal this week as the men's WorldTour heads to Canada for two late-season one-day Classics, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

GP Québec & Montréal: Key information ► Dates: September 12 (GP Québec) | September 14 (GP Montréal) ► Category: UCI WorldTour ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | HBO Max (US) l Staylive (Australia) ► Free stream: CBC Gem (Canada) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The action kicks off with the GP de Québec on Friday, September 12, followed two days later by the GP de Montréal on Sunday, September 14, with both events producing thrilling circuit-based racing on undulating courses.

While Québec often finishes in a group sprint, Montréal is more selective and was won last year by four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, who's back for more this week ahead of his World Championships defence. Wout van Aert and three-time Québec winner Michael Matthews add star quality.

The races will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the GPs of Québec and Montréal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch GP Québec & Montréal for FREE in Canada

Our readers in Canada will be glad to know they can watch the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal for free.

CBC Gem is streaming both races live on its streaming platform and its website player. Here's the link for the GP de Québec live stream.

Additionally, French speakers will be able to stream both races via TVA+.

Away from Canada right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still access your usual streaming services using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch GP Québec & Montréal from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

How to watch GP Québec & Montréal in the USA

Cycling fans in the USA can watch the GP Québec and GP de Montréal via HBO Max.

HBO Max – formerly Max – is the broadcaster with the most cycling rights for US viewers. Prices start from $16.99 for plans that include live cycling.

How to watch GP Québec & Montréal in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports and Discovery+ hold the exclusive rights to both the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal.

TNT Sports 3 is the channel linear TV customers will need on both Friday and Sunday. Live streams for both races will be hosted at Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Can I watch GP Québec & Montréal in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch both the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal on Stayliv

Staylive is a streaming distribution service with a smattering of rights throughout the season for viewers down under. Plans start from $5.999 per month.