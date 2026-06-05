'I've earned a burger and a shot at the US national title' - Larry Warbasse hoping to use Giro d'Italia form to target the stars-and-stripes jersey

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US rider helped Michael Storer and Mathys Rondel in Giro GC battle

Larry Warbasse of United States and Team Tudor Pro Cycling competes in the breakaway during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 20
Larry Warbasse on the attack at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larry Warbasse ended the Giro d'Italia with a final hit out in the stage 20 breakaway, hoping he could use his hard-earned form at the US national road race championships in Charleston, West Virginia, on June 21. Warbasse won the stars-and-stripes national champion's jersey in Knoxville in 2017.

The Tudor rider worked hard for team leader and GC rider Michael Storer and Mathys Rondel between Bulgaria and Rome, and rightly celebrated their seventh and eleventh places in the final GC of the Corsa Rosa.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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