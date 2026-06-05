The UCI says bike computers are big enough, moves to impose size limit to protect 'cognitive load' of riders

News
By published

More safety rules include a ban on front pockets already in place

A close up of a wahoo bike computer mounted to a set of handlebars
(Image credit: Will Jones)
Jump To:

Along with appealing the Belgian courts' decision in the SRAM/maximum gear restriction case, the UCI announced that it will limit the size of bike computers allowed during professional races and prohibit the use of inside front jersey pockets as new safety measures.

The governing body announced an update to rule 1.3.006 bis covering onboard technology, adding a size limit of 126mm x 71 mm for bike computers starting on January 1, 2028.

Latest Videos From
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.