The UCI says bike computers are big enough, moves to impose size limit to protect 'cognitive load' of riders

Along with appealing the Belgian courts' decision in the SRAM/maximum gear restriction case, the UCI announced that it will limit the size of bike computers allowed during professional races and prohibit the use of inside front jersey pockets as new safety measures.

The governing body announced an update to rule 1.3.006 bis covering onboard technology, adding a size limit of 126mm x 71 mm for bike computers starting on January 1, 2028.

Cycling computers have evolved from simple speed, time and distance measurements to more sophisticated devices with GPS tracking and maps, and screens to capture physiological data from sensors such as heart rate monitors.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The UCI rule allows for computers to show heart rate, body temperature and sweat rate, but bans glucose and lactate monitoring. Now, the federation has taken a further step to keep riders from being overwhelmed by data during a race by limiting the size of their onboard devices.

"This decision was taken in light of the impact of on-board technologies on the cognitive load experienced by riders," the UCI stated in its press release. "Several studies have shown that the increasing volume of data available to riders during competition can contribute to an increased cognitive workload, a key factor in the occurrence of accidents.

"Limiting the size of bike computers is intended to prevent an excessive increase in the amount of data available during races, which could significantly compromise rider safety."

Perhaps learning from its expensive legal battle with SRAM, the UCI gives manufacturers a lead time of more than a year to make sure the best bike computer offerings are compliant with the new dimensions.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, the Garmin Edge 1050 is the largest, measuring 118mm x 60 mm, well within the UCI's proposed limit. Other popular models, such as the Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM and Hammerhead Karoo, all come in under the size limits.

"Members of the UCI Management Committee also emphasised the importance of engaging with the relevant stakeholders to gain a better understanding of how riders interact with the various data streams available to them during competition," they stated.

"To ensure that sanctions are proportionate, new penalties have been introduced into the respective tables of sanctions, specifically targeting bike accessories and other accessories worn by riders. These new provisions include fines and sporting penalties. The primary objective of this modification is to strengthen its deterrent effect and ensure a more systematic application of consistent sanctions."

Front pocket no-no

Uno-X's Andreas Kron riding during Tour Down Under with his race radio inside the front of his jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The press release also announced a new rule would come into place on July 1, 2026 to prohibit riders from using inside front jersey pockets.

The UCI rule 1.3.032 already bans 'non-essential elements' that 'modify the morphology of the rider' to get aerodynamic gains, but riders have tucked their race radios in the front of their jerseys without being sanctioned.

During the Unbound Gravel, some riders were seen using hydration bladders in the front of their jerseys, which offers an aerodynamic advantage. The UCI rules on clothing only apply to road, track, cyclo-cross and mountain bike races.

The rules date back to 2011 when Frank Schleck wore a hydration pack down the front of his jersey during a race and faced an investigation by the UCI before the federation banned the practice.

In 2021, the British team's use of the front of their skinsuits to store radios raised some concerns that it fell afoul of the rules, but that practice may still be allowed.

The new addition comes, according to the press release, because the UCI "observed that several riders were wearing jerseys featuring front internal pockets containing nutritional products that were generally not consumed because they were extremely difficult - or even impossible in race conditions - to access".

"These pockets result in significant alterations to the riders' body shape. This trend follows the recent publication of studies demonstrating the aerodynamic advantage provided by this practice.

"Given the established link between aerodynamic gains, increased speed and the severity of accidents, and considering that the practice also raises issues of sporting fairness, the UCI has decided that jersey pockets must be located exclusively on the rear of the garment. Consequently, from 1 July 2026, any pocket positioned on the front of a jersey will be prohibited, with the exception of a possible pocket intended solely to hold a radio communication device."