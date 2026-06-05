'I suffered because of crashes and illnesses' – Juan Ayuso back racing at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes after rollercoaster first half of season

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Eight-day event crucial part of Lidl-Trek racer's preparation for new leader's role at Tour de France

2026 Volta ao Algarve: Juan Ayuso heads towards the race lead in the time trial
2026 Volta ao Algarve: Juan Ayuso heads towards the race lead in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly two months to the day after he abandoned the Itzulia Basque Country due to sickness, Juan Ayuso returns to racing at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes this Sunday with his sights set firmly on the fast-approaching Tour de France.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has spent three weeks training in Sierra Nevada and will now head the Lidl-Trek team's GC aspirations both in the week-long stage race and again in the Tour. In both events, he's widely seen as Spain's biggest hope of success on the GC front.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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