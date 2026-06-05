From sadness to anger to injustice – Lorena Wiebes speaks out for the first time since being disqualified from Giro d'Italia Women over bike weight

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SD Worx-Protime sprinter feels punishment was too harsh and has questions over the UCI's measurement protocol

Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Lorena Wiebes won in Ravenna but was later disqualified (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes has spoken for the first time about her disqualification from the Giro d'Italia Women, explaining how her emotions went from 'sadness' to 'anger' and a now a sense of 'injustice'.

The Dutch champion appeared to have won the opening stage last weekend but her bike failed to meet the UCI's minimum weight requirement in post-race checks, and she was chucked out of the race.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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