Giro d'Italia Women leader Anna van der Breggen among multiple fallers in a mass crash on stage 7

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Dutchwoman unharmed in mass crash, which also saw Marlen Reusser and Monica Trinca Colonel fall

Race leader Anna van der Breggen riding surrounded by her SD Worx teammates during stage 7 of the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026
Anna van der Breggen and her SD Worx-Protime teammates were caught in a mass crash on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia Women leader Anna van der Breggen was caught up in a mass crash with multiple riders hitting the deck with 53 kilometres to go on stage 7.

The Dutch woman went down in the pile-up but appeared to be unhurt, quickly getting back up to check her bike and get going again.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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