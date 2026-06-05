Giro d'Italia Women leader Anna van der Breggen among multiple fallers in a mass crash on stage 7
Dutchwoman unharmed in mass crash, which also saw Marlen Reusser and Monica Trinca Colonel fall
Giro d'Italia Women leader Anna van der Breggen was caught up in a mass crash with multiple riders hitting the deck with 53 kilometres to go on stage 7.
The Dutch woman went down in the pile-up but appeared to be unhurt, quickly getting back up to check her bike and get going again.
All four of Van der Breggen's remaining SD Worx-Protime teammates – Valentina Cavallar, Elena Cecchini, Barbara Guarischi, and Femke Gerritse – were also involved.
Others caught in the crash included fifth-placed Marlen Reusser (Movistar), ninth-placed Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and white jersey contender Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal).
Many of the riders caught up in the carnage looked to get going again quickly. The remainder of the peloton, who had avoided the crash, continued at a reduced pace, led by Lidl-Trek as Van der Breggen and her teammates paced their way back over a two-minute deficit.
Van der Breggen, Reusser, and several others returned to the peloton with 43km to run ahead of the day's only climb, the third-category Pietragavina (9km at 2.9%).
At the time of writing, no abandons were reported, with the peloton racing off up the climb in pursuit of the early breakaway.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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