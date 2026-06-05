'You always have to fight' - Downhill attack sees Elisa Longo Borghini move closer to maglia rosa before penultimate queen stage

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Italian national champion gains a few seconds before the decisive Colle delle Finenestre

Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ leads the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 7
Elisa Longo Borghini leads the breakaway in search of precious GC seconds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini showed her fighting spirit on the eve of the decisive mountain stage at the Giro d'Italia Women, going on the attack on the descent of the late climb and managing to stay away and gain time on her GC rivals.

Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) won the stage in Salice Terme, outsprinting Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) and Chantal Pegolo (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), with Longo Borghini fifth behind Canada's Alison Jackson (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93).

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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