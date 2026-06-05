'It was not intentional; there's absolutely no doubt in my mind' - Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio on Lorena Wiebes' disqualification and the UCI minimum weight limit

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Pasio has been vocal about the UCI minimum bike weight limit for many years

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio of South Africa and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026
(Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski / Stringer)

Loren Wiebes' disqualification from stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women after her bike was found to fall foul of the UCI 6.8kg minimum weight limit has reignited the debate surrounding the rule itself.

Wiebes sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the race but was later disqualified after her bike was reportedly found to be 20 grams too light, according to a statement from her team.

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