'It hasn't been easy' – Michael Matthews confirmed for Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes after training accident wipes out first half of 2026

When Michael Matthews heads for the start line on Sunday's opening stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, whatever comes next, he'll be ending one of the tougher chapters in his career.

After winning an early-season race in Valencia, the Gran Premio Castellon-Ruta de la Cerámica, for the second time in three years, the veteran Australian looked to be in very promising form, only for him to break both wrists in a training accident in March.

That wiped out the 35-year-old's Classics campaign in a stroke, and it's only in June, three months on, that he'll be competing again.

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“I’m really excited to be back racing with the boys again. It’s been a tough few months since my crash and a lot of rehab and training to get back on the start line," Matthews said in a team press release.

"It hasn’t been easy, but I had the goal with the team to be back for this race and to be ready for the Tour.

"Just to be here is already a big motivation for me. I’ve done a good block of training in the last weeks leading into this race, obviously racing is different, but that is what I love doing. I can’t wait to pin a number on again and line up with the guys, especially in the TTT.”

Matthews is part of a very powerful Jayco-AlUla squad, which includes multiple Australian TT and Road National Champion, Luke Plapp, as well as TT specialists of the calibre of Hamish McKenzie, Jasha Sütterlin and Luke Durbridge.

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Way back in 2012, 'Turbo Durbo', as Durbridge is nicknamed, was the winner of the opening prologue of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the team will be looking to shine in the same race's crucial team time trial this June, too.

“Altitude camp with the boys went amazing. We are super motivated and excited to start this TTT project at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and building towards the Tour! It’s the best discipline in cycling and one that the team has a rich history in!" added Plapp.

"It’s going to be great to have Bling back racing, and I’m really looking forward to teaming up with him to have a great week in France.”

Remarkably, Matthews has not taken part in the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes since 2013, normally opting for the Tour de Suisse as his last countdown stage race before the Tour de France. However, this Sunday, he'll be ending that particular drought on participation - and ending his months-long drought on racing, too.

Jayco-AlUla for 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes