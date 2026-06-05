'It hasn't been easy' – Michael Matthews confirmed for Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes after training accident wipes out first half of 2026

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2026 Ruta de la Cerámica: Michael Matthews wins
Michael Matthews celebrates victory at the 2026 Ruta de la Cerámica (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Michael Matthews heads for the start line on Sunday's opening stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, whatever comes next, he'll be ending one of the tougher chapters in his career.

After winning an early-season race in Valencia, the Gran Premio Castellon-Ruta de la Cerámica, for the second time in three years, the veteran Australian looked to be in very promising form, only for him to break both wrists in a training accident in March.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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