Treat yourself after payday with these leftover weekend deals

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may have been and gone, but for those of us who missed out due to the timing - many of us wouldn't have been paid until either yesterday or today - there are still plenty of deals still available.

Whether you're looking to invest in one of the best turbo trainers for your winter cycling plans, some Rapha pro team kit, a pair of Apple AirPods to deliver your favourite cycling music, or a bundle deal that gets you some of the best lightweight wheels with a pair of Continental GP5000 tyres and inner tubes, we've got you covered.

These are just some of the best cycling deals you can still get your hands on now that payday has arrived, though there are plenty more that are still in effect.

EF pro team kit | Up to 60% off at Rapha EF pro team kit | Up to 60% off at Rapha

The so-called 'rules' say you shouldn't wear pro team kit, but rules are made to be broken and EF's kit is the coolest thing to have touched the WorldTour since Mitch Docker's mullet. There are options for men and women so wear it loud and proud, and do it with 40% off.

Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off at Amazon Sennheiser HD 250BT Wireless Headphones | 37% off at Amazon

Was £59.99 | Now £38.95

These budget wireless headphones still pack at a punch. Already really good value at under £60, now that they have been reduced even more they are a must-buy if you are in the market for a pair of cans that won't break the bank. They're back ordered at the moment but will be in stock on December 14, so while you may need a wait a little to get them, they'll be with you in time for Christmas.

Castelli Perfetto Ros gloves | 13% off at Sigma Sports Castelli Perfetto Ros gloves | 13% off at Sigma Sports

Was £75.00 | Now £65.00

While not the most eyecatching discount in terms of percentage off, the sheer popularity of the Perfetto Ros glove means that we're surprised to see it discounted at all. We gave them 5 stars in our Castelli Perfetto Ros review, so to get them at an even cheaper price makes the value for money even better than ever.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | Up to 56% off US: Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Headphones | Up to 56% off

US: $179.99 $78.00 at BestBuy | UK: £100.00 £69.00 at John Lewis

These mid-level Sony WH-CH710Ns are great headphones at an excellent price. For your money, you get a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones with a few trick features. For example, simply tap your NFC-enabled phone against them and you'll instantly pair and play your music. They'll pair with your Siri / Google, they swivel to fold away, and they'll last for 35 hours between charges.

JBL LIVE 300 earbuds | 50% off at Amazon JBL LIVE 300 earbuds | 50% off at Amazon

Was $149.95 | Now $74.95

These reasonably affordable in-ear wireless buds are half-price at Amazon. They come with a 20-hour battery life, noise-cancellation technology as well as 'ambient aware' and 'talk-thru' which allow you to let the outside world in at the touch of a button.

AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones | 19% off at Amazon AfterShokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones | 19% off at Amazon

Was $159.95 | Now $129.95

If you're riding outside, it's not always a good idea to shut out the environment around you, especially if you're on the road with traffic around. The Aftershokz present a solution, sending the music to your ears via bone conduction technology which leaves your ears free to listen to the world around you.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | up to 40% off at Amazon Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds | up to 40% off at Amazon

Was $249.95 | Now from $149.95

If you have trouble with (or are worried about) wireless earbuds falling out of your ears whilst exercising, then the Powerbeats Pro True Wireless earbuds are just the ticket. You don't get the noise cancellation feature with these, but you get some of the most secure earbuds out there, so you can go and ride that rocky trail without a worry.

Fizik R5 Artica Road Shoes | 26% off at Jenson USA Fizik R5 Artica Road Shoes | 26% off at Jenson USA

Was $200.00 | Now $149.00

Recently rated highly in our Fizik Artica R5 Winter Cycling Boot review for their easy-to-clean uppers, ease to get on and off, comfortable-yet-secure lace retention, and the impressive warmth and water proofing, if you're in the market for winter shoes, you can't go too far wrong with these at this price.

New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | Up to 21 - 23% off at Amazon New AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | Up to 21 - 23% off at Amazon

US: $249.00 $197.00 | UK: £239.00 £185.00

The AirPods Pro are always bestsellers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year was no different. Thankfully they're still reduced, and you can save a decent price with this AirPods Pro charging case deal from Amazon. They are extremely comfortable and have exceptional sound quality, so good for all kinds of riding.

Fulcrum WIND 40 DB HG Wheelset With Free GP5000 Tyres & Tubes | 35% off at Tredz Fulcrum WIND 40 DB HG Wheelset With Free GP5000 Tyres & Tubes | 35% off at Tredz

Was £1,233.95 | Now £799.00

We reckon this deal will stay live across the Black Friday weekend, but whether or not stocks will last is another matter. If you're looking to upgrade your road bike, this is one hell of an investment.

Zipp 303 S Carbon Clincher Disc Brake Front Wheel | 15% off at ProBikeKit Zipp 303 S Carbon Clincher Disc Brake Front Wheel | 15% off at ProBikeKit

Was £470.00 | Now £399.50

We awarded these carbon clinchers 4.5 stars in our Zipp 303S Carbon Tubeless Disc wheelset review, thanks to their quietly rapid, comfortable, responsive and enjoyable nature.

Zipp 303 S Carbon Clincher Disc Brake Rear Wheel | 15% off at ProBikeKit Zipp 303 S Carbon Clincher Disc Brake Rear Wheel | 15% off at ProBikeKit

Was £515.00 | Now £437.75

You can pick up the front and rear wheels separately and still save almost £150. These Zipp 303 S Carbon wheels are blissfully easy to set up tubeless and are compatible with 25-20mm tyres.

Tacx Neo 2T | up to 20% off US Tacx Neo 2T | up to 20% off

US: $1,399.99 $1,099.95 at Mike's Bikes | UK: £1,199.00 £1,050.00 at Sigma Sports The Neo 2T doesn't require a power supply, instead, it uses the power of your legs to function. It can handle an output of up to 2200 watts and can simulate gradients of up to 25%. Read our Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer review.

