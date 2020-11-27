The Black Friday cycling deals you should definitely avoid, and what to buy instead

Happy Black Friday! No doubt you’re currently being bombarded with all the best Black Friday bikes from all angles, and it’s easy to get caught up in the hype. However you may sometimes see a deal and wonder, is that really worth it? After all, when it seems too good to be true, sometimes it’s because it really is just that.

We know how it is, there’s so much choice out there and it really makes it difficult to see the wood for the trees, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the not-so-great Black Friday deals that you should avoid, and made some alternative suggestions that offer better value.

A pair of winter cycling gloves for £8 does seem like a great deal, but let’s look at what you’d actually be buying. The product description provides quite vague information about the materials used, and upon reading the reviews, sizing appears to be erratic, with some reviewers claiming that the inner liner comes up much shorter than the exterior, which could have a negative impact on your dexterity when shifting gears and braking.

What to buy instead

Northwave Sonic Long Finger Cycling Gloves | 55% off at Tredz

Was £37.99 | Now £16.99

They may be double the price of the Unigear gloves right now, but these are actually worth almost £40 and are already a massive bargain. Northwave is a more mainstream cycling brand, and these Sonic gloves are designed for winter use, featuring Thinsulate material which is both insulating and lightweight, as well as an ergonomic thermal cuff to lock in the warmth. A synthetic leather palm with silicon print offers good grip and control, while the gloves also come with a reinforced thumb lined with soft fleece, and reflective detailing to help your hand signals remain visible in low light conditions. View Deal

Beware buying products from brands you’ve likely not heard of before (especially on Amazon). Something like a pair of padded liner shorts is an extremely personal choice and comes down to individual anatomy and preferences. However you can almost guarantee that a cheap pair of padded boxers like these aren’t going to be optimised for a day on the bike.

What to buy instead

Altura Tempo Men’s Undershorts

Was £24.99 | Now £17.49

These are actually cheaper than the Amazon offering, and they come from Altura, a very well-known and respected brand within the industry. The Tempo undershorts incorporate Altura’s Dry Technology, engineered to wick excess moisture away from the skin to maintain core thermoregulation. So even if you sweat, they’ll keep you feeling dry and fresh. Meanwhile, the chamois pad is made from memory foam, and customer reviews attest to the fact that they are durable and long-lasting.View Deal

When it comes to helmets, your safety is the most important concern, which is why we’d never recommend buying a budget helmet from an unknown manufacturer like this. It may look the part, and even come with an LED light at the back, but there are no guarantees that the product has legitimately passed all the necessary tests and certifications. If you really don’t want to spend much on a helmet, look around for some of the best Black Friday bike helmet deals .

What to buy instead

POC Octal X Helmet | 65% off at ProBikeKit

Was £200.00 | Now £69.99

If you wear a size small and are happy with a white helmet, then this is a serious bargain you need to take advantage of, because you won’t find anything else like it for the savings. POC’s Octal X helmet features a fully wrapped unibody shell construction to make it rugged and durable, while offering excellent coverage. It features lots of ventilation points, as well as an easy-to-use size adjustment system to help you achieve the perfect fit. It was developed from POC’s original award-winning Octal design and would make an excellent helmet for commuters, as well as new road cyclists and trail riders.View Deal

Oakley ARO3 Helmet (MIPS) | up to 60% off at Wiggle

Was £149.00 | Now from £59.60 The discounted price of this helmet varies amongst size and colour options, with the best deal on the Small Retina Burn. However whichever option you choose and discount you get, you’re going to get a lot for your money here. Not only is the Oakley ARO3 an excellent road helmet that’s lightweight and extremely breathable, it also features MIPS rotational impact protection, so if you’re unlucky enough to be involved in a collision, you can rest assured that you’ve got the best protection behind you.View Deal

Don’t get us wrong, we’re big fans of Continental GatorSkin tyres, but do you really need a pack of ten? In terms of savings, 38 per cent isn’t a number to be sniffed at, but unless you’re a serious commuter who’s tearing through tyres faster than the speed of light, it just seems like a huge waste of your hard-earned cash.

What to buy instead

Fulcrum Racing 4 Disc Brake Wheelset & Continental GatorSkin Tyre and Tube Bundle | 35% off at ProBikeKit

Was £459.95 | Now £299.99

For just an extra £50 on top of that 10-pack deal, you could get yourself a new pair of the same GatorSkins, plus two spare inner tubes and a set of Fulcrum racing wheels. The offer is available in both 25mm and 28mm size options, and provides you with everything you need to get your road bike winter ready.View Deal

Continental GatorSkin Pair of Tyres | 31% off at Wiggle

Was £77.90 | Now £53.49

If you decide after all that you’re not planning to spend a three-figure sum today after all, then why not just save a third off this pair of the same GatorSkin tyres anyway?View Deal

If you’re not taking advantage of all the Black Friday GPS deals , you might be planning to mount your phone to your cockpit instead. While it’s a perfectly legitimate idea, it’s hugely important to make sure that the phone mount you opt for is completely waterproof, especially if you live somewhere that gets a lot of unpredictable rainfall. While the Lemego mount is a nice idea, many customer reviews suggest that it doesn’t hold up against heavy rainfall, while the bulky design can be quite cumbersome.

What to buy instead

Topeak Smartphone 5-inch Drybag | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £25.99 | Now £17.99

If your phone has a 4- or 5-inch screen then you could opt for this Drybag from Topeak instead. It’s much more compact than the Lemego, features sonically-welded seams to lock out the moisture, and is constructed with TPU and foam to also provide some shock protection. It’s QuickClick mount compatible which makes it easy to install and remove, making it very convenient for coffee stops. View Deal

