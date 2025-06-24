Recommended reading

Orbea Terra Race gravel bike first ride review: Orbea unvails a new evolution of its Terra gravel bike

Orbea has redesigned and optimised its gravel bike to create the new performance-oriented Terra Race platform

By published
Orbea Terra Race Being ridden on a gravel track in Spain
(Image: © Orbea / Iván Arribas)

Early Verdict

Orbea has transformed its versatile gravel bike into a sharp and engaging race machine

Pros

  • +

    Sharp and reactive ride feel

  • +

    Comfortable one-piece integrated handlebar

  • +

    Lightweight

  • +

    Component and colour customisation

Cons

  • -

    No internal storage

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Gravel is more of a catch-all term these days; the umbrella of gravel can cover everything from rugged off-road adventures to hitting the redline as you battle for position in an off-road peloton. As the gravel world expands, the needs of different riders have seen gravel bikes diversify.

This spectrum of gravel has prompted Orbea to split its gravel bike lineage into two different evolutions. On the adventure side is the recently updated Terra, continuing the essence of the Gen 2 with its built-in frame storage, additional mounting points and wide tyre clearance that is aimed at adventure and ultra-distance riding. The Terra Race is a completely new gravel bike for Orbea that has been designed specifically for gravel racing, featuring more aggressive geometry and a focus on performance.

Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.