The best Black Friday 2017 deals for cyclists
Savings galore on kit, components and clothing are on their way
The big day is almost here! Welcome to the Cyclingnews Black Friday cycling deals page, where we'll be collecting all the best deals on bikes, components and accessories throughout Black Friday 2017 and in the lead up. Before you read on further, be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be regularly updating it with this year's hottest deals.
Shopping in the US? Click here for our US Black Friday deals page.
When is Black Friday 2017?
Black Friday falls on 24 November this year and we'll have plenty of deals from all the big online retailers, such as Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, Wiggle, Pro Bike Kit, Halfords, Amazon, Ribble and Tredz, as well as deals direct from cycling brands themselves.
Some shops have already released early Black Friday deals and we've highlighted some of the great deals available below. Don't hang about if you see something you fancy, because hot products will sell out quickly.
Black Friday deals Merlin Cycles
39% off! Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset — was £1099, now £671.46
Shimano's Ultegra R8000 groupset is one of this year's hottest products
Buy now from Merlin Cycles
Black Friday deals Evans Cycles
40% off! Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike — was £2,999, now £1,799
Is it a road bike? A MTB? It doesn't matter, it's a Slate!
Black Friday deals Cycle Surgery
Kryptonite Series 2 U-lock with 4ft Kryptoflex cable — was £40, now £19
Protect your investment with this bargainous Kyptonite lock
Black Friday deals Rutland Cycling
44% off! GT Grade 105 Carbon road bike — was £2,399.99, now £1349.99
The GT Grade is for roadies who like to mix in a little rough stuff
Black Friday deals Chain Reaction Cycles
50% off! Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey 2017 — was £150, now £75
The Gabba 3 is a pro-proven water-resistant jersey
Black Friday deals Wiggle
58% off! POC Do Blade Larsson Edition — was £215, now £90
Go full Euro with these shades from POC
40% off! Garmin Edge 1000 GPS Cycle computer — was £499.99, now £299.99
Save 44% on this Garmin GPS
For BikeRadar's complete list of Black Friday deals, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy