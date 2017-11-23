The best Black Friday 2017 deals for cyclists

Black Friday (Image credit: CactuSoup / Getty)

The big day is almost here! Welcome to the Cyclingnews Black Friday cycling deals page, where we'll be collecting all the best deals on bikes, components and accessories throughout Black Friday 2017 and in the lead up. Before you read on further, be sure to bookmark this page as we'll be regularly updating it with this year's hottest deals.

When is Black Friday 2017?

Black Friday falls on 24 November this year and we'll have plenty of deals from all the big online retailers, such as Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, Wiggle, Pro Bike Kit, Halfords, Amazon, Ribble and Tredz, as well as deals direct from cycling brands themselves.

Some shops have already released early Black Friday deals and we've highlighted some of the great deals available below. Don't hang about if you see something you fancy, because hot products will sell out quickly.

Black Friday deals Merlin Cycles

39% off! Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset — was £1099, now £671.46

Shimano's Ultegra R8000 groupset is one of this year's hottest products



Black Friday deals Evans Cycles

40% off! Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike — was £2,999, now £1,799

Is it a road bike? A MTB? It doesn't matter, it's a Slate!

Black Friday deals Cycle Surgery

Kryptonite Series 2 U-lock with 4ft Kryptoflex cable — was £40, now £19

Protect your investment with this bargainous Kyptonite lock

Black Friday deals Rutland Cycling

44% off! GT Grade 105 Carbon road bike — was £2,399.99, now £1349.99

The GT Grade is for roadies who like to mix in a little rough stuff

Black Friday deals Chain Reaction Cycles

50% off! Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey 2017 — was £150, now £75

The Gabba 3 is a pro-proven water-resistant jersey





Black Friday deals Wiggle

58% off! POC Do Blade Larsson Edition — was £215, now £90

Go full Euro with these shades from POC

40% off! Garmin Edge 1000 GPS Cycle computer — was £499.99, now £299.99

Save 44% on this Garmin GPS

