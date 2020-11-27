The 10 best Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers, according to the experts at Bike Perfect

We have brought you some unmissable Black Friday bikes here at Cyclingnews, however, it isn't just road bikes and gear on sale right now. There are loads of Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers as well. Whether you are a beginner learning some new skills, hunting for PBs at your local trail centre or seek gravity-induced adrenaline thrills, Black Friday offers an opportunity to get your hands on a new bike, components or kit at a discounted price.

Our friends over at Bike Perfect have been on the lookout for the best Black Friday mountain bike deals around and have picked out 10 of the most tempting offers just for us. These are just a taster of some of the great discounts that are currently available and they are plenty more around, so if you are looking for more deals this Black Friday, check out Bike Perfect's round-ups of the best deals available:

While you are there, if you need any buying advice Bike Perfect has loads of helpful guides and reviews on all things mountain bikes and kit to help you get more from your riding. From the best mountain bikes for beginners to the best enduro bike for racing, there are guides for all levels and types of rider.



The 10 best Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers

Santa Cruz Bicycles Highball Carbon S | 10% off at Backcountry

Was $3,499.00 | Now $3,149.00

The third-generation Highball saves around 200g thanks to an updated carbon layup but doesn't sacrifice any of its capability and with the new Highball still ready to tackle the gnarliest XC courses.View Deal

Vittoria Peyote G2.0 | 49% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $72.99| Now $37.28

With low profile lugs throughout the tire, the Peyote is made for speed. The open tread pattern is self-cleaning, and the side nobs dig in on the hard pack but are still predictable in sandy and wet conditions. Available in 2.1in, 2.25in and 2.35in with the least discounted size still getting 42% off.View Deal

Reynolds 27.5 Enduro Blacklabel Superboost | 50% off at Backcountry

Was $2,099.00| Now $1,049.50

Super-classy black carbon Reynolds 27.5 rims built up with high-quality Industry Nine Torch hubs, these are a great set of wheels for those that like to blast aggro terrain.View Deal

POC Resistance Pro XC | 38% off at Jenson USA

Was $160.00 | Now $99.99

A $160 for a jersey is pretty serious, even with 38% off it's still a lot of money. However, POC has worked hard to make this one of the most technically advanced MTB jerseys available.View Deal

Altura Nightvision Thunderstorm Jacket | 58% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $196.00| Now $81.99

Waterproof and breathable to keep the rain out, the Nightvision Thunderstorm jacket also features reflective panels to increase visibility whether your riding home from the trails or doing the daily commute.

View Deal

Shimano XC7 | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $225.00 | Now $168.75

The XC7 may technically be second best to Shimano's XC9's however for most riders the slightly more forgiving sole and more robust build will be better suited to their riding. They still get dual Boa L6 dials for fine micro-adjustments to fit.View Deal

Camelbak M.U.L.E. 3L Hydration Pack | 29% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $134.90| Now $96.04

Camelbak's M.U.L.E. is a hydration pack with a 3L bladder and 9L of storage to carry everything you need for a big day out in the hills. The bags straps stabilise loads and the bag has a vented mesh back to reduce heat build-up.View Deal

More Black Friday deals