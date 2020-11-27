The 10 best Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers, according to the experts at Bike Perfect
Our friends at Bike Perfect have been hunting down Black Friday MTB deals, here is a pick of the best
We have brought you some unmissable Black Friday bikes here at Cyclingnews, however, it isn't just road bikes and gear on sale right now. There are loads of Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers as well. Whether you are a beginner learning some new skills, hunting for PBs at your local trail centre or seek gravity-induced adrenaline thrills, Black Friday offers an opportunity to get your hands on a new bike, components or kit at a discounted price.
Our friends over at Bike Perfect have been on the lookout for the best Black Friday mountain bike deals around and have picked out 10 of the most tempting offers just for us. These are just a taster of some of the great discounts that are currently available and they are plenty more around, so if you are looking for more deals this Black Friday, check out Bike Perfect's round-ups of the best deals available:
- Black Friday mountain bike deals: The best deals on mountain bikes, components and clothing
- MTB clothing sale: Wardrobe upgrades to look and perform better on the trail
- Black Friday MTB helmet sale: Today's best deals on mountain bike helmets
- Black Friday mountain bike shoe sale: Today's best deals on cheap MTB shoes
- Black Friday mountain bike wheel sale: Today's best deals on cheap mountain bike wheels
- Black Friday mountain bike tire sale: Today's best deals on cheap mountain bike tires
- Backcountry Black Friday sale: the best Black Friday mountain bike deals from Backcountry
While you are there, if you need any buying advice Bike Perfect has loads of helpful guides and reviews on all things mountain bikes and kit to help you get more from your riding. From the best mountain bikes for beginners to the best enduro bike for racing, there are guides for all levels and types of rider.
The 10 best Black Friday bike deals for mountain bikers
Santa Cruz Bicycles Highball Carbon S | 10% off at Backcountry
Was $3,499.00 | Now $3,149.00
The third-generation Highball saves around 200g thanks to an updated carbon layup but doesn't sacrifice any of its capability and with the new Highball still ready to tackle the gnarliest XC courses.View Deal
SRAM X01 Eagle AXS DUB Groupset - Boost | 20% off at Backcountry
Was $1,900.00| Now $1,520.00
The same AXS electronic shifting performance as above just with fewer carbon details for the derailleur cage, shift paddle and shifter cover.View Deal
Maxxis Minion DHF 3C/EXO WT| 25% off at Jenson USA
Was $87.00 | Now $64.99
Maxxis Minion DHF's are the go-to tyre for loads of riders thanks to their tenacious cornering grip. This is a deal that's going to be very popular so don't hang around. They also have the 2.3in option, although CRC is cheaper at $44 if you are looking for something a little narrower.
View Deal
Vittoria Peyote G2.0 | 49% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was $72.99| Now $37.28
With low profile lugs throughout the tire, the Peyote is made for speed. The open tread pattern is self-cleaning, and the side nobs dig in on the hard pack but are still predictable in sandy and wet conditions. Available in 2.1in, 2.25in and 2.35in with the least discounted size still getting 42% off.View Deal
Reynolds 27.5 Enduro Blacklabel Superboost | 50% off at Backcountry
Was $2,099.00| Now $1,049.50
Super-classy black carbon Reynolds 27.5 rims built up with high-quality Industry Nine Torch hubs, these are a great set of wheels for those that like to blast aggro terrain.View Deal
Spank Spike 350 Vibrocore 29" | 40% off at Jenson USA
Was $700.00 | Now $420.00
Spank's Vibrocore technology is claimed to dampen trail vibrations through the wheels, Jenson USA's 40% will dampen the effect on your wallet.View Deal
POC Resistance Pro XC | 38% off at Jenson USA
Was $160.00 | Now $99.99
A $160 for a jersey is pretty serious, even with 38% off it's still a lot of money. However, POC has worked hard to make this one of the most technically advanced MTB jerseys available.View Deal
Altura Nightvision Thunderstorm Jacket | 58% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was $196.00| Now $81.99
Waterproof and breathable to keep the rain out, the Nightvision Thunderstorm jacket also features reflective panels to increase visibility whether your riding home from the trails or doing the daily commute.
View Deal
Shimano XC7 | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $225.00 | Now $168.75
The XC7 may technically be second best to Shimano's XC9's however for most riders the slightly more forgiving sole and more robust build will be better suited to their riding. They still get dual Boa L6 dials for fine micro-adjustments to fit.View Deal
Camelbak M.U.L.E. 3L Hydration Pack | 29% off at Chain Reaction Cycles
Was $134.90| Now $96.04
Camelbak's M.U.L.E. is a hydration pack with a 3L bladder and 9L of storage to carry everything you need for a big day out in the hills. The bags straps stabilise loads and the bag has a vented mesh back to reduce heat build-up.View Deal
More Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike deals: All things cycling this Black Friday
- Black Friday road bikes: Drop-bar Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget this Black Friday
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Black Friday deals on footwear
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to Black Friday savings this November
- Black Friday wheel deals: Some wheelie good Black Friday deals
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price this Black Friday
- Rapha Black Friday: Black Friday deals on the British clothing brand
- Black Friday Specialized bikes: Black Friday deals on all things Specialized
- Black Friday Trek bikes: Discounts on Trek's range of road and mountain bikes
- Wiggle Black Friday: One of the world's biggest Black Friday cycling sales
- Jenson USA Black Friday: Black Friday deals at USA's go-to cycling retailer
- Black Friday mountain bikes: Deals from our friends over at Bike Perfect
- Black Friday commuter bike deals: Get yourself to work and back on a budget
- Black Friday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Black Friday smartwatch deals: Pay for your coffee, track your workouts, control your music and even tell the time
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.