Steel water bottles make everything taste horrible, this Black Friday deal helped me take the plunge and try titanium*

Because who wouldn't spend £150 on water bottles?

podium titanium
(Image credit: CamelBak)

Luckily for the roadside fans at the receiving end of flying bidons, the pro peloton uses mercifully few steel water bottles. And while I take on board what the good folks at Cycling Weekly are saying by recommending you switch from steel to plastic, they're heavy, so I've been thinking... why stop there? What about titanium? 

Fortunately, a Black Friday deal at Camelbak has saved me from having to shell out £150 (plus shipping) on a pair of Camelbak Podium Titanium bottles. A similar deal is on offer from REI for those in the States wishing to shell out a small fortune on water bottles too this Black Friday. Now I only have to pay £150 - a bargain, right? Right!?

Camelbak Podium Titanium

Camelbak Podium Titanium

USA: $100 $75 at REI
UK: £100 £75 at Camelbak

Steel makes water taste AWFUL. You should definitely spend $75 on a titanium one instead. Actually, buy two.

View Deal
