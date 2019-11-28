Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert now 27% off in Black Friday bike deal at Cyclestore

The Tarmac has been a mainstay of Specialized's range of road bikes serving as the brand's lightweight racer. We are now up to the SL6 version of the frame, and Specialized has made it faster in the wind tunnel, 20 per cent lighter and more comfortable too - It's that good, we featured it in our round-up of the best carbon road bikes earlier in the year.

Now, at Cyclestore in the UK, the Specialized Tarmac Expert has received a 27 per cent discount and is available in 54cm or 56cm frame sizes.

If you're in the market for a new road bike, the Tarmac SL6 Expert, complete with an Ultegra R8000 groupset, and Roval CL 50 carbon wheels is 27 per cent off the list price. However, you might be looking for disc brakes for your next bike, if that's the case, here's another deal you might like.

The Tarmac frame is based around what Specialized calls Rider-First engineering, with each frame size boasting unique geometry, lay-up and tube shapes, the frame will ride the same regardless of the size - no more ultra-stiff XS frames and flexy XLs. Specialized has also dumped the gender-specific geometry, instead opting to change out the touchpoints and cranks to match variations in body type and proportions.

According to Specialized, the Tarmac SL6 is 45 seconds faster over 45km compared to 'other lightweight bikes in its category' - a bold claim indeed.

