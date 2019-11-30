Save 15% on a 2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike at Hargroves Cycles this Black Friday weekend

Join the gravel revolution with 15 per cent off a 2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 men's gravel bike at Hargroves Cycles this Black Friday weekend.

Not only is it a 2020 Cannondale model; you have a choice of colours, too, between 'quicksand', light brown and black, with most sizes available for just £1784.99 saving 15 per cent on the £2099.99 RRP.

2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike | 15% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £2099.99 | Now £1784.99

A top-notch, do-it-all machine, Cannondale's 2020 Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike features a carbon frame complete with rear suspension and a full Shimano 105 groupset, in a choice of two colours, all sizes, and with a 15 per cent discount at Hargroves Cycles across the Black Friday weekend.View Deal

Take a closer look at the dropped seatstays on the full-carbon frame and you'll notice that it features Cannondale's Kingpin leaf-spring suspension system, helping to soak up the shock when riding all day on some of the most demanding gravel roads.

The Topstone Carbon also boasts the latest Shimano 105 groupset – a classic, reliable choice – with hydraulic disc brakes and clearance for up to 40c tyres. In a nutshell, it's the full package, plus suspension, to see you through countless one-day off-road adventures, or to take you further afield on epic bikepacking tours.

