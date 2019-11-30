Save 15% on a 2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike at Hargroves Cycles this Black Friday weekend
Join the gravel revolution with this Cannondale Topstone carbon machine, complete with Kingpin suspension system, for £1784.99
Join the gravel revolution with 15 per cent off a 2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 men's gravel bike at Hargroves Cycles this Black Friday weekend.
Not only is it a 2020 Cannondale model; you have a choice of colours, too, between 'quicksand', light brown and black, with most sizes available for just £1784.99 saving 15 per cent on the £2099.99 RRP.
2020 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike | 15% off at Hargroves Cycles
Was £2099.99 | Now £1784.99
A top-notch, do-it-all machine, Cannondale's 2020 Topstone Carbon 105 gravel bike features a carbon frame complete with rear suspension and a full Shimano 105 groupset, in a choice of two colours, all sizes, and with a 15 per cent discount at Hargroves Cycles across the Black Friday weekend.View Deal
Black Friday at Cyclingnews
Black Friday retailer roundup
Wiggle Black Friday
Backcountry Black Friday
Evans Cycles Black Friday
Black Friday by category
Black Friday bike deals
Black Friday road bikes
Black Friday helmet deals
Black Friday turbo trainer deals
Black Friday e-bike deals
Black Friday cycling clothing
Black Friday by brand
Black Friday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Black Friday
Black Friday GoPro deals
Rapha Black Friday
Take a closer look at the dropped seatstays on the full-carbon frame and you'll notice that it features Cannondale's Kingpin leaf-spring suspension system, helping to soak up the shock when riding all day on some of the most demanding gravel roads.
The Topstone Carbon also boasts the latest Shimano 105 groupset – a classic, reliable choice – with hydraulic disc brakes and clearance for up to 40c tyres. In a nutshell, it's the full package, plus suspension, to see you through countless one-day off-road adventures, or to take you further afield on epic bikepacking tours.
Check out Hargroves Cycles' other great Black Friday deals, and take a look at our round-up of road-bike deals for more fantastic price-drops on other brands' machines.
Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:
- Wiggle: Up to 60% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
- BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
- Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
- Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
- Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
- Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
- Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
- Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
- Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
- Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
- ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
- Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
- Halfords: Half price Garmin
- Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
- Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy