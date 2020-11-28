Our pick of the best UK Black Friday bike deals that are still available
By Josh Croxton
Many of the Black Friday bike deals have sold out or returned to full price, but there are still some gems out there worth a look
Alas, Black Friday is has passed, and you'd be forgiven for thinking that along with Black Friday's transition from present tense to past, the bike deals would follow suit. However, fortunately for anyone late to the party - or for those who party harder than the rest of us - a few deals are still available, and you can find the best of them right here.
Just like those turkey & stuffing sandwiches we all enjoy on Boxing Day, there are quite a few leftovers in the Black Friday sales. Some of them now have limited sizes or colours, but for the deals that we've rounded up below, we've chosen deals that aren't only left in size XXXXL or horrible lime green colourways that nobody wants.
Additionally, for savvy shoppers and deal-hunter-extraordinaires, with Cyber Monday just around the corner, there are even more discounts filtering out of the retailers' virtual shelves every hour.
For a roundup of those, head to our newly repurposed Cyber Monday Bikes hub, however, if you scroll on down, you'll find a collection of the best deals from the Black Friday sales where the deal remains available and the stock hasn't yet sold.
Kask Valegro helmet | 44% off
Was £179.00 | Now £99.00
This is the best price we've ever seen on this product in the UK. This light and airy helmet has been worn to grand tour success by Team Ineos, and it's a great all-rounder for cyclists of all disciplines. It's available in sizes small and medium in the lovely matte colours. View Deal
GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | £329.98 at GoPro
Was £529.98 | Now £329.99
The RRP for the GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera is £429.99, which comes with an SD card. For Black Friday, if you buy the bundle as well as a year's subscription to GoPro, you can get the whole lot for £329.99.
This effectively means you're getting £529.98 worth of GoPro goodness with a £200 saving, but even if you choose not to use the bundle products or the subscription, you're still getting over £100 off your camera.
We don't think you'll find a better deal on the Hero 9 than this.View Deal
Vitus Nippy Superlight Balance Bike | 20% off at Wiggle
Was £44.99 | Now £35.99
You know they'll grow out of it before next Christmas, so why bother spending huge money on a tricked out balance bike, when you can get them something that will be durable, adjustable, and really rather affordable. This is still available with the 20% discount, and all of the colours remain available. View Deal
dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer | 25% off at Wiggle
Was £45.00 | Now £33.50
It's not a bad time of year to be picking up a long-sleeve merino base layer at full price, so to get one with a 25% saving is only going to help our pockets in the run up to Christmas.
A couple of the colourways have now run down to zero, but plenty remain in sizes that'll fit us all!View Deal
Ridley Fenix SLA Disc | 33% off
Was £1,499.00 | Now £999.99
The perfect disc-brake-equipped budget road bike, this Ridley Fenix SLA is equipped with a mix of Shimano Tiagra and FSA components, mechanical disc brakes, and a bombproof pair of Shimano RS171 wheels.
This budget road bike is a great entry into the world of skinny tyres and it's currently still available in XS, S, M or L. View Deal
Castelli Velocissimo ROS Jacket | 30% off
Was £190.00 | Now £133.00
The Castelli Velocissimo ROS jacket offers reliable comfort, windproofing and breathability. It's an excellent choice of layer for between seasons. Available in five colours, all of which are included in the deal.
Plenty of colours remain on this one, and in sizes that'll cover everyone's needs.View Deal
Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off at Wiggle
Was £199.99 | Now £149.99
The Garmin 520 is an advanced GPS cycling computer ideal for both navigation and competitive training. It comes with a preloaded Garmin cycle map to provide turn-by-turn directions, preloaded Strava live segments, Live Track and Group Track, smart notifications, rider-to-rider messaging, and more.
Given its popularity, this one probably won't hang around much longer, but for the time being, it's still available with that 25% saving!View Deal
Merida Silex 8000 E | 20% off at Tredz
Was £3,250.00 | Now £2,600.00
In our recent Merida Silex + 8000-E review, we gave it a commendable four out of five stars. It's built with Shimano GRX Di2 - hands down the best gravel groupset going - and 650b wheels to make it a little more nimble on the trails.
This one was only ever available in size L, so it was a little limited from the start, but if you're in the market for a fun-to-ride gravel bike and you're tall enough to fit, get yourself to Tredz before someone else does. View Deal
