It's Upgrade Your Ride Week at Cyclingnews

It's Upgrade Your Ride Week here at Cyclingnews, meaning seven days dedicated to helping you, our readers, on keeping your bike in full working order, as well as advice on upgrades that will make it better than ever.

We appreciate that as Christmas draws ever closer and the cost of living crisis continues its vice-like grip, the purse strings might be feeling tighter than ever at the moment. With that in mind, the thought of upgrading your bike might be well down on the priority list at the moment. As a result, we'll be balancing our advice with helpful ways to save money while keeping your bike in tip-top condition... sure, a brand-new pair of wheels will be great, but what if buying a used bike is a better choice?

However, to spin that another way, times are tough right now, so it's particularly important to retain a focus on the things that bring you joy. If like us, cycling is a passion for you, then a broken bike won't allow you to blow off steam when you've had a tough day at work.

What's more, for most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, winter is taking hold and getting out on the bike can take some serious self-motivation. Upgrading your ride to make it a more comfortable - and safe - affair, such as fitting it with some of the best bike lights, upgrading to the best road bike mudguards or finding a pair of winter road bike tyres - will ease some of those gremlins in your mind.

You might also be here in search of gifts for someone else, rather than upgrading your own bike. We've already got plenty of advice to help, not least our roundup of Christmas gifts for cyclists.

Money-saving features

Cycling buyer's guides

Upgrade your road bike

Upgrade your gravel bike

Gravel wheelsets - Sturdy wheels that are fast and light

Gravel bar tape - Add comfort, colour and control to your bike for little cost

Best gravel tyres - Tyre choice can truly transform your ride and won't cost the earth

Gravel pedals - Keep the mud out and your feet clipped in

Gravel handlebars - They're a different shape to road bars and they can help improve comfort and control

Gravel saddles - Uncomfortable saddles can lead to injuries, keeping you off the bike

Accessories and more

Best bike lights - You can't ride if you can't see where you're going

Budget bike lights - Lights can be expensive, but these ones aren't

Best bike computers - Real-time navigation, route planning and more

