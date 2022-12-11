However far you want to ride, the Raleigh Centros e-bike will stay the distance

The Raleigh Centros (opens in new tab) electric bike has enough range to suit any cycling adventurer. It comes with a large capacity, 625Wh Bosch internal battery that’s mounted inside the frame’s down tube. That battery alone can give you up to 130 miles range, depending on conditions and how you ride.

But the Centros is equipped with Bosch’s latest Performance Line motor system. Buy a second 400Wh battery and you can easily mount it to the bike externally on the bike’s down tube using the bike’s in-built Modular Rail System. The bike will use the two batteries in tandem to increase how far you can ride.

The second external battery can add around a third to your range (Image credit: Raleigh)

That lets you add around a third to the Centros’s range, so you might get close to 200 miles between recharges, and it opens up a whole host of possibilities for adventures.

If you’ve always wanted to go on a multi-day cycling trip on your e-bike, adding the second battery makes that possible without needing to find somewhere to charge up on the way, or even take the e-bike’s mains adapter with you at all.

Even for shorter excursions, the knowledge that you won’t run out of power however much assistance you call on from the Bosch motor means that you won’t have to worry about tackling more demanding, hillier routes to visit new places. You can also take trips away with multiple ride days without having to recharge.

Equipped for adventures

The Raleigh Centros is fully equipped to take you off road or on. It comes with mudguards, so you’re protected whatever the weather, and a rear rack for carrying duties. Plus there are front and rear lights wired into the battery, so you’ll never run out of lighting even if your adventure takes you into night riding. A kickstand makes the Centros easy to park up too.

A rack and lights make the Centros a companion for longer adventures (Image credit: Raleigh)

The Centros is available with either a crossbar or a step-through alloy frame. It comes with a Suntour suspension fork and a Selle Royal Viento saddle to add extra comfort to your ride. The 650b wheels with 55mm wide Schwalbe Marathon Almotion tyres do even more to smooth out surface bumps as you ride.

There’s a choice of either low maintenance Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gears or wide range Shimano Alivio 9-speed derailleur gearing. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with a large 180mm front rotor make sure that you’re always in control.

Clever motor system

The Raleigh Centros uses the Bosch Performance Line motor with 250 watts of power output and 65Nm torque to help you get up any hills on your ride with ease, providing up to 340 per cent extra support over your own pedal input. It’s really quiet too.

You can choose from the five assistance levels using the Bosch Purion bar-mounted controller, which also lets you control the bike’s lights and has a clear display of ride data including speed, assistance level, battery range and distance ridden.

The Centros's modular rail system lets you add or remove accessories easily (Image credit: Raleigh)

The Raleigh Centros’s Modular Rail System lets you add a whole range of accessories to the e-bike simply and without needing to fiddle with bolts. That includes not just a second external battery but also water bottles, bags, locks and more.

The Raleigh Centros (opens in new tab) electric bike is available now and is priced at £2,999 with derailleur gearing or £3,099 with a hub gear. You can also pay monthly with Klarna with payment terms from £74.97 a month. The Centros is a great option if you want to explore further without range anxiety or are maybe looking to replace an existing electric bike with a new, up-to-date model.