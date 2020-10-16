Gifts for cyclists: Gift ideas to cater to all budgets

Whether it’s a birthday, Christmas, or just an excuse to show someone you care, there are plenty of gift ideas out there that will go down well with your cycling-fanatic friend, relative or better half would love. However, if you’re not a cyclist yourself, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying into the many novelty gifts for cyclists that, though they may draw a smile, will ultimately end up collecting dust. If you want to buy the cyclist in your life something they can actually use, and get a lot of enjoyment out of, we’ve compiled this handy list to help you.

Here are our favourite gifts for cyclists, from budget-friendly crowd-pleasers to the absolute crème de la crème of premium products (if you’re feeling especially generous).

(Image credit: Elite)

ELITE Eroica 600 Aluminum-Silver Water Bottle A very stylish bottle for any heritage-loving cyclist Low-risk, easy gift Available in a range of designs

If you’re buying a gift for a cyclist with a love of all things steel and titanium, then they will appreciate this incredibly stylish Eroica bottle from Elite Cycling. It got a look and feel that harks back to a classic era of cycling, and while it functions as a water bottle it is also a work of art in its own right. The bottle is hand-made from aluminium with a satin finish, and includes a cork stopper held on with string for a very ‘heritage’ look and feel.

(Image credit: Park Tool)

Park Tool Heavy Duty Shop Apron - SA-3 A useful gift for a home mechanic One size fits all Usable outside of the workshop, too

If you know someone who likes to do all their own bike maintenance at home, why not treat them to this heavy-duty mechanic’s apron from Park Tool? It has all the pockets they need to keep the most essential tools to hand while carrying out a tricky fix, and is made with durable cotton canvas that stands the test of time.

(Image credit: Airshot)

Airshot Tubeless Tyre Inflator 1.15L A very useful gift for cyclists that use tubeless tyres Easy gift without risky sizing/colour decisions Great for tubeless converts

This would be especially useful if you’re buying for a cyclocross racer or gravel rider, since many of them favour tubeless tyres for their practicality, though tubeless is hugely popular among cyclists of all creeds. This tubeless inflator from Airshot is a simple and effective tool that also does its bit for the environment. Instead of working their way through a pack of single-use metal canisters, they can refill the Airshot with a track pump, and use it to quickly inflate their tyres when needed.

(Image credit: Muc Off)

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Kit Great gift for a commuter to keep their bike clean Multiple gifts in one Genuinely useful products

If you’re buying for a commuter cyclist or someone who generally comes home dirty, help them keep their bike running for longer with this all-in-one cleaning kit from Muc-Off.

It contains all the tools needed for the job, including biodegradable bike cleaner and spray wash, drivetrain cleaner, a microfibre cloth, several specialist brushes and wet lube for afterwards. Plus, it’s all stored neatly in a heavy-duty toolbox.

(Image credit: Silca)

Silca Sicuro titanium water bottle cage A great gift for cyclists who really, really love their bike Style AND substance One that all cyclists can appreciate

It may be a shock at first that it could be possible to produce a bottle cage at this price point, but there’s a good reason for it. Silca is known for its premium quality products, and this timeless and elegant titanium bottle cage is no exception.

Hand-crafted from tubular titanium, it’s a cage designed to last a lifetime, and it would be a very decadent treat for a beloved bike. Finally, with its titanium construction, it should come at no surprise that this Silca bottle cage weighs barely over an ounce, making it the ultimate accessory for weight weenies.

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

Solo Stove Lite Perfect for the bikepacker in your life Useful for any outdoor adventures Easy gift with no size/colour decisions to get wrong

If you’re buying gifts for cyclists who love to sleep out under the stars, help them to ditch gas in favour of renewable energy, with this twig-powered camping stove. It fits easily into a bag, as it’s small and lightweight, and they’ll no longer need to carry gas canisters because their fuel is right there on the ground. What about if they get caught in the rain, you might ask? Not to worry, it can also run on liquid fuel like bioethanol.

(Image credit: Swiss Tools)

Add a bit of colour to their toolkit For the budding home mechanic A genuinely decent set of tools

Bike tools make great gifts for cyclists who work on their own bike, so why not inject a little colour into their toolkit with these rainbow-coloured hex keys? The colours aren’t just for fun, either, they actually serve a practical purpose, making it easier to identify the size they need much more quickly than looking for a number.

(Image credit: Aeropress)

Aeropress Go Surely caffeine is the ultimate best gift for cyclists? Useful at home as well as on the go

Cycling and coffee go hand in hand, and with the ever-growing popularity of enjoying a brew in the great outdoors, what better present to give than a packable Aeropress kit that fits inside their dangle mug? It has everything they need to brew up the perfect cup of joe, while admiring the view, or getting a boost for the next leg of their ride.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum 2 Stylish in-ear wireless earphones with all the bells and whistles Far from a cycling-specific gift Great for Zwifting with music/Netflix/Eurosport

With the UK lockdown came a boom in indoor cycling, so why not get them something to help make their pain cave sessions all the more pleasant? These sleek-looking earphones from Sennheiser are as good as it gets, offering active noise cancelling, while touch controls allow you to play and pause audio, and skip back and forth between tracks. They’re even compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro HERO8 Black A world-class action camera to record their ride/life For the budding vlogger

If they want to make films out of their rides then give them a GoPro. Packed with features, the GoPro Hero8 Black is at the forefront of what is possible from an action camera, whether they’re capturing action sports or vlogging about their two-wheeled ventures. The Hero8 Black features Hypersmooth 2.0 for superior video quality, and its high bitrate makes it an excellent tool for 1080p live streaming.

(Image credit: DeFeet)

DeFeet Socks Sock doping, it's a thing! Endless colour options Great for all styles

Cyclists and socks are a formidable duo. While the stereotype of socks as a gift is long-established and often met with disappointment, gift a pair of kit-matching colourful socks to a cyclist and you'll forever be on their Christmas card list. If you're unsure on the exact colour, choose white for road cyclists, black for everyone else!

(Image credit: Deda)

Deda Mistral Bar Tape Add a splash of colour to their mileage hunting Plenty of colours available No sizing issues to worry about

As with socks, cyclists are like moths to a flame when it comes to fresh bar tape. Some prefer to stick with understated black, but why not add some colour with this luminous Deda Mistral bar tape.

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips OneBlade Smoother is faster. Always. Easy gift with no size / colour to choose from Not purely restricted to leg-shavers Comedic value for new cyclists

Smoother is faster. When Specialized launched its Roubaix, that was its tag line… I bet the company didn't expect us to use it in favour of shaven legs.

The truth is, smoother legs are indeed faster, and a great number of cyclists shave their legs. So if you're looking for gifts for cyclists, you can't go wrong with a razor - just check they're part of the silky-smooth club first!

Of course, if they're not part of the leg-shaving brigade, then you could still gift this razor as a brilliant tongue-in-cheek present, and the chances are they'll find it useful anyway.

(Image credit: SIS)

SIS Energy Food Bundle Avoid the dreaded hunger knock View at Science In Sport Mix of flavours Plenty of bundles to choose from

The bonk, hunger knock, hitting the wall or blowing up. Call it what you will, it's never a pleasant experience. It's caused by a lack of carbohydrates and can be avoided by eating regularly during exercise. A bundle of energy food from SIS is a great gift for a cyclist. There are plenty to choose from, but we'd recommend this assorted 30-pack of energy gels.

(Image credit: Procycling)

Procycling Magazine Subscription If they're interested in professional cycling, this is the perfect choice Subscribe here Print and digital options No minimum term subscription

A subscription to Procycling is more than a single, give-and-forget present, it's a monthly gift of the magazine dubbed 'the most important publication to cover this sport'.

Sign up your loved one to Procycling and they will be kept up to date with the latest news, replete with monthly tech features, rider interviews and guest columns from current and former pro cyclists.

(Image credit: ProViz)

ProViz Reflect360 Jacket 360-degree visibility for men and women View at ProViz Completely reflective Perfect for the late-night commuter

You care enough to buy them a gift, so you undoubtedly care enough to want them to be safe on the roads. Visibility at night is imperative for cyclists, and reflective clothing is one tool in the fight to stay bright.

The ProViz Reflect360 is a jacket covered entirely in highly reflective material, meaning it will light up in the headlights of a passing car.