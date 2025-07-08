This Amazon Prime Day deal slashes Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation to their best price ever

Amazon Prime Day week has begun, running from July 8th to 11th, so expect lots of deals flying around during the massive online shopping event. Amazon Prime Day is best known for its deals on electronics, so it should come as no surprise that there are some great discounts on earphones.

If you're looking for an audio accomplishment to your indoor training or just some music as you go through your day, one Amazon Prime Day deal that caught our eye was this discount on Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation earphones.

These aren't to be confused with the standard AirPods 4, choosing the version with Active Noise Cancellation is worth it if you plan on using them in noisy environments, like riding on a smart trainer with a fan blowing at your face. I have found Apple's noise cancellation is very effective, with three modes allowing you to tailor how much background noise you want to hear. There is also a voice awareness mode which lowers the volume and enhances voices when you start speaking.

Get your Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for 34% off at Amazon.

The earbuds have five hours of battery life, and when combined with the charging case, Apple says it will give you up to 30 hours of listening time. If you get caught short on battery life, then a quick five-minute charge in the case tops up the AirPods for another hour of listening.

You don't need to worry about wearing them on a sweaty indoor training session or getting caught in the rain, either, as they are rated to IP54.

Most importantly, the sound quality is excellent, whether you're listening to music or podcasts, and if you are an Apple user, they will integrate seamlessly with all your devices.

If you have had your eye on Apple's AirPods 4 with ANC, take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal, which sees them discounted to their lowest price ever.

In the US, Amazon has knocked a generous 34% off, saving $60 of the retail price. Although the discount isn't as high for UK shoppers, the 17% saving is still the best price for Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation Amazon Prime Day US deal

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation Amazon Prime Day UK deal

Why would you go for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation over Apple's other options?

In my opinion, the Active Noise Cancellation is well worth the extra outlay, but there's another handy feature that sets it apart. The Active Noise Cancellation version also features Find My technology, which works just like Apple's AirTags (there's an Amazon Prime Day AirTags deal for those too), so you can track your earphones if they go missing.

We didn't feature the AirPod 4's in our best headphones for cycling guide, instead, we opted for the AirPod Pro 2 earphones, which are also discounted for Prime Day. Truth be told, though, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation share a lot of the top-spec features. The AirPod Pro 2 gets an extra hour of battery life, the case features MagSafe wireless charging and mini touchpads rather than buttons to skip tracks and control the volume. If you can live without these features, save a bit of cash and get the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.