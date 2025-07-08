This Amazon Prime Day deal slashes Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation to their best price ever

Up to 34% off the latest AirPods earphones, with a best-ever price

apple aipods 4
(Image credit: Apple)
Amazon Prime Day week has begun, running from July 8th to 11th, so expect lots of deals flying around during the massive online shopping event. Amazon Prime Day is best known for its deals on electronics, so it should come as no surprise that there are some great discounts on earphones.

If you're looking for an audio accomplishment to your indoor training or just some music as you go through your day, one Amazon Prime Day deal that caught our eye was this discount on Apple's AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation earphones.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Save 34%
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation offer an excellent listening experience at a best-ever price, with an Amazon Prime Day discount of 34%.

View Deal
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Save 17%
Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was £179 now £149 at Amazon

The latest version of Apple's AirPods features Active Noise Cancellation technology so you can listen to music undisturbed, no matter how noisy your surroundings are.

View Deal
Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

