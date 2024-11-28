Is this awful Tadej Pogačar poster the worst Black Friday deal of recent years?

By
published

It's horrendous, but it IS on sale... Just ignore all the bad bits

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday normally sees huge discounts on tech, clothing, and thousands of dollars off bikes. It's a perfect weekend to get all consumer-y after ingesting a tonne of turkey. Our Black Friday bike deals hub houses the real cream of the crop, so if you want some deals that are actually good then head there.

But it also on occasion throws up some truly awful deals. They're so bad they're almost brilliant, like a whale vomiting up some ambergris, only for it to be turned into Chanel No. 5. 

Tadej Pogačar metal poster 26% Off Amazon USA: $15.95$11.88

Tadej Pogačar metal poster
26% Off
Amazon USA: $15.95 $11.88

Amazon UK: Currently unavailable 😢

I urge you to go and take a closer look at it, for it is truly ghastly. If you buy one, please get your eyes tested. 

View Deal
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.