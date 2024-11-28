Is this awful Tadej Pogačar poster the worst Black Friday deal of recent years?
It's horrendous, but it IS on sale... Just ignore all the bad bits
Black Friday normally sees huge discounts on tech, clothing, and thousands of dollars off bikes. It's a perfect weekend to get all consumer-y after ingesting a tonne of turkey. Our Black Friday bike deals hub houses the real cream of the crop, so if you want some deals that are actually good then head there.
But it also on occasion throws up some truly awful deals. They're so bad they're almost brilliant, like a whale vomiting up some ambergris, only for it to be turned into Chanel No. 5.
This isn't that, though.
This is just a truly random metal poster of Tadej Pogačar (or at least a vague likeness of him) racing Primoz Roglič (though it bears a closer resemblance to the BBC's wildlife presenter, Chris Packham) up the Col du Grand Colombier.
It's printed on metal, has 'folding edges to eliminate hazard' and 'pre-drilled 4 HOLES ROR EASY DRILLING'. What's not to like.
If anyone buys this at a 26% discount then please get in touch - apologies that it's only available in the USA. I promise I won't call the men in white coats.
Tadej Pogačar metal poster
26% Off
Amazon USA: $15.95 $11.88
Amazon UK: Currently unavailable 😢
I urge you to go and take a closer look at it, for it is truly ghastly. If you buy one, please get your eyes tested.
For those not wanting awful wall art for the downstairs loo, head to any of the hubs linked below, where all the serious, good deals on bike gear can be found.
If you find something worse than this then please get in touch, we might even write an article about it.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.