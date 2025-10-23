How to watch the 2026 Tour de France route presentation – Live streams, TV coverage

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and the other top Tour de France Femmes contenders during the 2025 race

The route presentation of the 2026 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes takes place in Paris today and you can watch it live – we'll tell you how right here in this guide.

The 2025 cycling season has just finished, but already preparations are underway for the 2026 season, and the unveiling of the routes for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes are just around the corner.

There have been plenty of Tour de France route rumours swirling ahead of the official presentation, including a visit to Mont Ventoux for the women and a return to L'Alpe d'Huez for the men. On Thursday, October 23, we'll find out for certain where the defending champions Tadej Pogačar and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will defend their titles.

The route presentation of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in some countries, so read on for all the details on how to watch the route presentation online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch the Tour de France route presentation for FREE

You can watch the Tour de France route presentation for free in many countries.

In Australia, coverage will be aired live on SBS, which requires registration but no payment to access.

Numerous European countries will also air the presentation for free, such as France via France TV, Spain via RTVE, and Belgium via Sporza.

The route presentations will also be aired in full by the Tour de France on its website - you need to be a 'Tour de France club' member (no payment required) to access the live stream.

Away from home right now? Unblock your home stream from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans can watch the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route presentations on Discovery+, which is the streaming platform of TNT Sports, costing £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the USA

The Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes route presentations will have live coverage in the USA on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of broadcasting giant NBC, which has the rights to the Tour de France and with it many of the races run by the same organiser, ASO, such as Paris-Roubaix.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in Canada

In Canada, the Tour de France route presentations will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Tour de France route presentation via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS.

The presentation will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with registration.