Give your bike a winter deep clean with these Black Friday deals

If your bike is well overdue a deep clean, take advantage of some great Black Friday offers to get some of the best bike maintenance products out there. There are deals on all kinds of different bike cleaners, but particularly those from Muc-Off, which could be the perfect thing to get with anything else you have seen as part of our Black Friday bike deals.

You can get complete cleaning sets, that come with brushes and cloths, as well as those essential fluids to cut through the dirt on your bike. Or you might just want some extra lube to keep your chain moving through the wet and cold Winter months. Either way, it is well worth moving now to purchase those things you have been waiting for, particularly while there is 40% off everything on Muc-Off. Do look further though, and you might find some better bargains.

Bike cleaner deals for Black Friday

Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit | 40% off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit | 40% off

Was £84.99 | Now £50.99

Everything you need to do that deep clean on your bike that you have been promising you will do. Comes with 11 different things, from drivetrain cleaner to bike lube, and lots of brushes.

Muc-Off Bio Drivetrain Cleaner | 52% off Muc-Off Bio Drivetrain Cleaner | 52% off

Was £19.99 | Now £9.65

Keep your drivetrain running smoothly by cleaning it with the Bio Cleaner from Muc-Off, which you can save over £10 on over at Amazon at the moment.

Muc-Off C3 Wet Weather Ceramic Lube | 71% off Muc-Off C3 Wet Weather Ceramic Lube | 71% off

Was £17 | Now £5

Get a ridiculous 71% off one of the best wet lubes out there with this deal from Sigma Sports. Ensure that chain keeps moving smoothly, whatever the weather throws at it.

Muc-Off Premium Brush Set x 5 | 50% off Muc-Off Premium Brush Set x 5 | 50% off

Was £30 | Now £15

If you have the right cleaning products, but don't have anything to agitate or actually clean with, these brushes are the ones for you. Drivetrain, stem, wheels, they cover it all.

Mobi 5 piece brush set Mobi 5 piece brush set

Was £19.99 | Now £9.99

If Muc-Off isn't your thing, then go to Wiggle and get this set of 5 brushes from Mobi. They have 50% off too, but were cheaper to start off with so are even cheaper here.

While you might have put your best bike away for now, and pulled your winter steed out of the shed, or climbed on your turbo trainer, it is always the right time to clean. There are always deals to be had on Muc-Off products, but these Black Friday offers are reduced more than normal. There is a reason why the British company's cleaning kits are so popular, and so when they are on offer, you should really be making the best of it.

Making sure you regularly and fully clean your bike is one of the key tenets of cycling, but that needs to be followed by protecting and lubing too, which can be done with many of the products on offer. No one likes to be the person in the bunch with the squeaky chain, so why not sort it out now, this Black Friday weekend?

Other Black Friday deals