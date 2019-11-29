Garmin Black Friday deals see Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Bundle reduced by up to 23%

Among the world's leading brands in GPS technology, Garmin's flagship Edge 1030 is one of the most feature-rich cycling computers available on the market today. It's a bit of a treat, then, that both Wiggle and Walmart have cut the price on the Edge 1030 bundle for Black Friday, by 18% and 23% respectively.

The bundle includes a heart rate monitor, speed and cadence sensors as well as a handlebar mount. The main attraction, though, the computer itself, features a 3.5-inch colour screen, performance metrics and, of course, GPS route tracking.

As we mentioned, the Edge 1030 features a 3.5-inch colout screen, and you can view every metric you're ever likely to need on that screen – from route planning maps to elevation data and the all-important plethora of time, distance, heart rate, power data and more besides.

In conjunction with apps such as Strava or TrainingPeaks, it's easy to plan training rides with the Edge 1030. The touchscreen makes it easy to navigate through the computer, and there's a functionality to communicate with fellow Edge 1030 users through the computer, as well as a feature that alerts you to missed phone calls or text messages.

