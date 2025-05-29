Former Tour de France stage winner Ludo Dierckxsens dies during charity ride at age 60

Ludo Dierckxsens was best known for his victory on stage 11 of the 1999 Tour de France

Former pro cyclist Ludo Dierckxsens died on Thursday at the age of 60 while taking part in a 1,000-kilometre charity ride for Stand Up for Cancer in Belgium.

The event organisers announced the 1999 Tour de France stage winner's death on their website, writing, "With deep sorrow, we share the news that Ludo Dierckxsens, one of our beloved road captains and former mentor, became unwell on Thursday afternoon during the afternoon stage of the 1000km Stand up for Cancer."

The incident happened around 15:00 on the Sint-Gillislaan in Dendermonde.

"The emergency services arrived quickly, but unfortunately, all help came too late. We are all deeply affected. Ludo has been a staple in the peloton since the first edition - a well-liked road captain, a part of our warm 1000km family. This day of solidarity and connection has abruptly turned into a moment of intense grief. More than ever, we stand shoulder to shoulder. Our thoughts are with Ludo's family and friends. We stand with them in this indescribable moment."

Dierckxsens was well known during his short career, which lasted from 1994 to 2005, as an affable and enthusiastic competitor who came into the sport late - at age 29 - after working as a painter for DAF Trucks.

In 1993, Dierckxsens finished second in the amateur Tour of Flanders and signed on to the Willy Naessens team as a trainee at the end of the season.

Image 1 of 2 Ludo Dierckxsens in the showers after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Ludo Diercksens (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following year, he quit his job and began racing full-time with a Swiss team, Saxon-Selle Italia, and the following year, Collstrop-Lystex. His big break came in 1996 when he signed with the Continental team Tönissteiner-Saxon.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A victory in the GP de Denain, along with podiums in the Rund um Köln, Flèche Ardennaise and Paris-Bourges, was enough to attract the attention of the Lotto team, where he raced alongside Andrei Tchmil in 1998.

He signed with Lampre in 1999 and landed the biggest result of his career in 1999 at the Tour de France when he soloed away from the breakaway to claim stage 11 as the Belgian champion.

That victory was sullied when he revealed that he had taken a banned corticosteroid to help heal a knee injury more quickly during his post-stage doping control. He never tested positive for the drug, but his team removed him from the race after stage 14.

Dierckxsens was allowed to keep his stage win but served a six-month suspension.

He retired in 2005 at age 41 but remained active in cycling, starting a bike shop and a Belgian bike brand. He sold the company in 2009 and worked as a wholesaler.

Cyclingnews extends our deepest condolences to Dierckxsens' family and friends.