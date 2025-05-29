Recommended reading

Former Tour de France stage winner Ludo Dierckxsens dies during charity ride at age 60

By published

Belgian could not be revived after falling ill near Dendermonde

Ludo Dierckxsens in the Belgian champion&#039;s jersey reacts with emotion as he wins stage 11 of the 1999 Tour de France
Ludo Dierckxsens was best known for his victory on stage 11 of the 1999 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former pro cyclist Ludo Dierckxsens died on Thursday at the age of 60 while taking part in a 1,000-kilometre charity ride for Stand Up for Cancer in Belgium.

The event organisers announced the 1999 Tour de France stage winner's death on their website, writing, "With deep sorrow, we share the news that Ludo Dierckxsens, one of our beloved road captains and former mentor, became unwell on Thursday afternoon during the afternoon stage of the 1000km Stand up for Cancer."

Image 1 of 2
Cycling ParisRoubaix2001 DierckxsensLudo Photo by Tim De WaeleGetty Images
Ludo Dierckxsens in the showers after Paris-Roubaix(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.