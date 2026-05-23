'I will fight for it' - Maglia ciclamino competition heats up as Jhonatan Narváez takes on Paul Magnier in a head-to-head battle for points at the Giro d'Italia

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Ecuadorian racer moves into points lead after making it into break of day

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 14: Jhonatan Narváez celebrates points jersey lead
2026 Giro d'Italia stage 14: Jhonatan Narváez celebrates points jersey lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

While all eyes were on Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the race for the maglia rosa atop the summit of Pila on stage 14, Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was quietly collecting points in his bid to overtake Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) in the hunt for the maglia ciclamino.

Narváez has won three stages of this Giro d'Italia in Cosenza, Fermo and Chiavari and went into stage 14 just 11 points behind maglia ciclamino Magnier, who won two stages in Burgas and Sofia.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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