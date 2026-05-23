Calculating, controlling and absolutely dominant - Jonas Vingegaard and Visma Lease a Bike take control of the Giro d'Italia - Analysis  

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Dane soloed to victory on stage 14 mountain summit finish and seized maglia rosa

PILA - GRESSAN, ITALY - MAY 23: Stage winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Blue Mountain Jersey attacks in the breakaway while fans cheer during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) seemed to briefly embrace the chaos of the tifosi screaming his name as he dominated stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And on the 14th stage, Jonas Vingegaard and Visma Lease a Bike took control of the 2026 Giro d'Italia and took the maglia rosa.

If God's week of creation lasts six days, with a day of rest on the seventh day, Grand Tour racing follows a different calendar, with rest days each Monday and the big stages coming in the third week.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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