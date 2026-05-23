'It would be a dream for me to take this jersey into Rome' - Jonas Vingegaard lays claim to Giro d'Italia's maglia rosa on punishing slopes of Pila

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Danish star has now led in all three Grand Tours

2026 Giro d&#039;Italia stage 14: Jonas Vingegaard prior to his decisive high mountains attack
2026 Giro d'Italia stage 14: Jonas Vingegaard prior to his decisive high mountains attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all went according to plan, according to Jonas Vingegaard's assessment of his victory atop Pila, the decisive mountaintop finish on stage 14 that launched him into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia.

The two-time winner of the Tour de France and one-time Vuelta a España champion doesn't believe the race for the overall title in Italy is wrapped up just yet. But he nonetheless said he dreams of taking the maglia rosa into Rome.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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