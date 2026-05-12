Freak illness catches up with Arnaud De Lie and forces him out of Giro d'Italia

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Belgian rider abandons stage 4 having emptied the tank across late second-category climb

Lotto-Intermarche Belgian rider Arnaud De Lie looks on during the presentation prior the 4th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Catanzaro and Cosenza, Italy, on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Intermarché) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie had been suffering since the Giro d'Italia began and it became too much to bear on Tuesday as the Belgian's race came to a premature end on the back half of stage 4.

The Lotto-Intermarché rider fell ill ahead of the Giro with a stomach bug that was blamed on cow manure on the roads of a race in Belgium the previous week, which he won.

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Several riders fell ill, with reports of some requiring hospital treatment. Lotto Intermarché had to pull Liam Slock from their Giro squad, drafting in debutant Josh Giddings as a last-minute replacement. Milan Menten was also suffering with the same issue but continued fighting in the Giro for now.

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