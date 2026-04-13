'It's the last one for me, that's for sure' - Final Paris-Roubaix for Luke Durbridge as Australian announces impending retirement

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Six-time Australian national champion Luke Durbridge will make 2027 Road Nationals his final competition

Luke Durbridge of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 2 . (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) on the start line of stage 2 at Paris-Nice 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Durbridge confirmed Sunday he would race with his long-time squad, Jayco-AlUla, through the end of the 2026 road season and then retire after the Australian Road National Championships in January 2027.

Across his 17 seasons as a pro cyclist, Durbridge has been a solid fixture with GreenEDGE Cycling, the parent company for Jayco-AIUIa, his entire career. He began as a neo-pro when the team was founded in 2012, a year after winning the men's junior world title in the individual time trial as an 18–year-old. When Durbridge steps aside in a few months, it will mark the close of the team's original roster.

"Yesterday marked the 11th and final edition of Paris-Roubaix for Luke Durbridge, who announces that 2026 will be his final season as a professional cyclist, with the Aussie set to hang up his wheels at the Australian national champs in January. Thanks for the ride, Durbs. It’s been wild since 2012," his team posted to social media after he completed his 11th career Paris-Roubaix.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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