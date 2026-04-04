British man dies during Tour of Flanders amateur ride, two other riders resuscitated

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Multiple incidents follow two deaths in 2025

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - MARCH 31: A general view of the peloton climbing to the Berendries hill while fans cheer during the 108th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2024 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 270.8km one day race from Antwerpen to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on March 31, 2024 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The peloton during the professional Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

A British man died during the Tour of Flanders sportive in Belgium on Saturday. According to Het Nieuwsblad, the 51-year-old collapsed of a likely heart attack before the Hotond climb near Ronse. According to the report, the man was participating in the We Ride Flanders tour with his son.

"This is the last thing you want as an organization," organiser Gert Van Goolen said.

In 2025, two We Ride Flanders participants died during the event, including Stéphane Krafft, 45, a former professional rider with the Cofidis team.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.