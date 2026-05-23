'The Giro is not over' - Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari combine to fight back in Giro d'Italia GC podium battle

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'It was not too shabby' says Hindley as shot at podium suddenly seems possible

PILA - GRESSAN, ITALY - MAY 23: (L-R) Giulio Pellizzari of Italy - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the chase group during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 14 a 133km stage from Aosta to Pila - Gressan 1789m / #UCIWT / on May 23, 2026 in Pila - Gressan, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe teammates Giulio Pellizzari, in white best young rider jersey, and Jai Hindley together on final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley and Giulio Pellizzari had feared the worst before the multi-climb mountain stage to Pila after their recent illness, but beyond the finish line, the two red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe were rightly proud of their combined performance on Giro d'Italia stage 14.

Both lost time to a dominant Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) but both moved up the GC. Hindley finished just nine seconds down on Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CMG) and gained 25 seconds on Thymen Arensman (Netcompany Ineos). Hindley climbed to fifth overall, 3:43 down on Vingegaard but is only 52 seconds down on Gall. Pellizzari rose three places to sixth at 4:22.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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