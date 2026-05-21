'A major setback' - Lotto-Intermarché down to four riders at the Giro d'Italia as leader crashes out

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After his strong start to the Italian Grand Tour, a crash and illness have forced Lennert Van Eetvelt to depart

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA - MAY 10: Lennert Van Eetvelt of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarché) earlier in the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Getty Images)

Lennert van Eetvelt may have entered the Giro d'Italia attuned to as many as 15 stages where opportunity called, but stage 11 on Wednesday quickly turned from a promising prospect to a stumbling block for the Lotto-Intermarché rider.

Van Eetvelt had already shown his determination to make a mark on several occasions at the Italian Grand Tour, right from stage 2 when he followed Jonas Vingegaard's attack on the final climb, and while that move was ultimately caught and didn't yield the hoped-for top results, the strong form behind it meant the attempts to clinch a stage kept rolling.

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"Lennert Van Eetvelt crashed heavily in a descent during stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia. Besides suffering abrasions to his elbow and forearm, he also broke the middle finger of his left hand in the crash," said his team in a statement sent to the media late on Wednesday.

Lotto-Intermarché will now have the smallest group on the start line in Imperia on Thursday, lining up with just half the squad of eight it started with.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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